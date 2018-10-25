21-Year-Old Brielle Biermann Flaunts Her Bikini Body In A Bright Two-Piece

Brielle showed off some serous skin in an orange chain bikini.

Reality star Brielle Biermann is showing off her bikini body in a bright two-piece in candid new photos. Per Bravo, the Don’t Be Tardy star was showing odd some serious skin while hitting the beach in Miami recently, as she walked along the sand and even took a dip on the ocean while wearing a fun and sunny orange bikini.

Photos shared by the site showed the 21-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann showed Brielle soaking up the sun in her string two-piece which featured a very blingy top.

The bikini had several gold chains draped across the chest, while she opted to accessorize her fun beach look with gold bangles on her wrist as well as matching orange nails.

Daily Mail also published photos of the reality star frolicking on the back in the Sunshine State, publishing candid paparazzi snaps of Biermann kissing in the ocean with her boyfriend Slade Osborne.

The twosome first broke off their relationship back in 2015, but were then spotted back together in September. Osborne even matched his girlfriend with his own choice of swimwear by sporting a pair of orange and white striped swimming trunks.

The latest bikini shots come just weeks after Brielle was last spotted showing off her bikini body during a vacation in the Bahamas.

As the Inquisitr shared back in August, Biermann posted her own bikini snap online as she took to Twitter to upload a photo of herself in what appeared to be the same orange two-piece as she wades around in the water.

Brielle’s snap showed her enjoying herself in the tropical location as she made her way out of the water and onto the sand.

The reality star captioned the photo by writing, “Beach please!” as her long blonde hair hair flowed down.

Per Bravo, Brielle revealed via her Instagram account back in 2016 that one of the ways she manages to keep her bikini body in shape is by wearing a waist trainer.

Biermann shared a photo of herself posing in the contraption, which is designed to make the waist slimmer, on her account. “Wow it’s so comfy and my frame feels and looks amazing already,” she wrote in the caption at the time.

Prior to that, her mom Kim also revealed on social media that she too uses the waist trainer as she also posted a photo of herself posing in one in her bathroom as she blew kisses into the mirror.

Brielle also opened up to People about her diet routine, admitting that she eats everything she wants to but just in moderation.