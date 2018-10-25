Cardi B Turned Down A Seven-Figure Deal For Baby Kulture’s First Photos

Cardi B has been super protective of her baby girl, even going so far as to turn down a huge offer to share the first pictures of her daughter Kulture Kiari.

The rapper revealed she turned down a seven-figure deal because she wants to show her baby to the world only when she is ready and on her own terms, according to People magazine. Ever since welcoming their baby girl on July 10 this year, Cardi and her husband, fellow rapper Offset, have only shared glimpses of Kulture with their fans and followers.

“Me and my husband… We just don’t wanna show our baby right now,” the 26-year-old said during an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden on Wednesday.

“I got offered seven figures [for baby pictures], but I’m just not ready yet.”

Even though Cardi fans will have to wait to see photos of baby Kulture, the star recently mentioned her daughter’s name in her latest hit tune “Money,” which dropped this Tuesday: “I was born to flex, diamonds on y neck / I like boardin’ jets, I like mornin’ sex / But nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture,” Cardi can be heard rapping on the track.

She also made a stage comeback at the American Music Awards on October 10, where she performed her hit single “I Like It,” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The Bronx native also took three awards home, and mentioned her three-month-old baby during an acceptance speech.

“I really want to thank my daughter. I was so influenced when I was pregnant with her to be like, I gotta do this; I gotta show people wrong, prove people wrong — because they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby,” she said.

However, as fans will know, becoming a mother isn’t an obstacle in the prolific rapper’s life, who worked exhaustively throughout her entire pregnancy and is ready for the next stage in her music career. Cardi also revealed that she recorded DJ Snake’s hit “Taki Taki,” featuring herself, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna, while she was nine months pregnant. During her Wednesday interview, she even taunted the release of a bonus album, which would follow her chart-topping debut album Invasion of Privacy.

“The plan was always to drop a, like, bonus. But I just didn’t [think] I was going to be so busy after I gave birth. My schedule is so flooded. Maybe in December or just maybe January. I don’t know. It’s just songs that I felt were really good songs that didn’t make the album,” Cardi revealed.