Former ‘DWTS’ Pro ‘Wouldn’t Say No’ To Return To ABC Series

A fan favorite Dancing with the Stars pro is considering a return to the series that made them a household name, but the timing has to be right.

Peta Murgatroyd recently revealed to Us Magazine that although family comes first, she’s not ruling out a return to the popular ABC competition dance series.

“I wouldn’t say no to it,” the dancing pro said to Us.

The biggest obstacles in returning to the series where she met her husband and life partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy is the couple’s 21-month-old son Shai.

“It just has to do with scheduling and making sure I have enough time for Shai because the show is very demanding,” she explained to Us. “It just has to be the right time.”

As for expanding their family? Murgatroyd shared to People Magazine that option is definitely on the table in the couple’s future.

“I don’t know when that’s gonna happen with our schedules, but probably in six months’ time,” says Murgatroyd.

“I don’t want to leave it too late,” she explains of a potential second child for the couple.

The stunning dancer recently shared a series of photos posted to her official Instagram, where the New Zealand native shared several sassy pics of her new, darker hair color.

She stated, she “loves being a brunette more than she loved being a blonde” and that handsome hubby Chmerkovskiy feels like “he’s cheating” when he’s with her. The color change makes Murgatroyd admittedly feel like “her true self.”

Murgatroyd appeared on Dancing with the Stars‘ Seasons 13 through 25, taking Season 23 off to have her first child. She won a mirrorball in Season 14 alongside professional football player Donald Driver and in Season 22 with race car driver Nyle DiMarco.

Murgatroyd’s last professional tour after leaving the ABC series took her on the road with her hubby and his brother Val Chmerkovskiy in the dance extravaganza Maks, Val & Peta Confidential.

She will soon be seen in the new film Faith, Hope & Love.

Faith, Hope & Love is a heartwarming romantic comedy about two vulnerable, lost souls who have each suffered deep losses and have their guards up, as a result. When they enter a dance contest, their lives connect, and they begin to discover new perspectives on life, love, and faith, describes the film’s official website.

In the film, Murgatroyd plays dance instructor Faith Turley, who is partnered with widower Jimmy Elpidas (Robert Krantz) for a dance competition.

Faith, Hope, and Love, also stars Robert Krantz, Ed Asner, and Michael Richards. It is due for release in November.