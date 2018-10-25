‘This Is Us’ Producer Teases Flashback Storyline With Jack’s Necklace-Wearing Mystery Woman In Vietnam

The NBC drama has another 'her' mystery, set in Vietnam circa 1970.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the This is Us episode “Toby.”

This Is Us has another “her” mystery brewing, and this one involves the Pearson patriarch played by Milo Ventimiglia. At the end of the Season 3 episode titled “Toby,” Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) was given a photograph of a woman wearing the necklace his father gave him as a teen when he was in the hospital after his football injury. The photo was taken during Jack’s time in the Vietnam war in the early 1970s.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger talked about the mystery Vietnamese woman who was delivering fish to Jack with her little boy and her very recognizable necklace.

While Berger would not confirm that Jack had a romantic relationship with the necklace-wearing woman, she did confirm that she is a part of Jack’s “larger Vietnam story” and that viewers will soon get all the answers and “see the way she fits into the larger puzzle.”

Berger also explained that the special necklace came to Jack “at a time when emotions were high, and when things were very difficult.”

“It definitely has held a meaningful place in his heart, which is why he wore it up until he gave it to Kevin when he was a teenager.”

The This Is Us producer also teased Jack’s “complex” story with the mysterious woman, and she didn’t rule out the possibility of a previously unknown Pearson out there.

“Any relationship between an American soldier and a Vietnamese woman at that time is going to be so complex, and bring with it so much loaded history, that it is safe to say that it is not going to be the most typical relationship… I can say that in the course of the season we will learn exactly what happened between Jack and Nicky in Vietnam, and also learn more about this woman. As for whether there could be another Pearson out there? You’ll have to wait and see.”

OHMYGOD #ThisIsUs is going to kill me https://t.co/fhzRenJjLx — Amanda McKelvey (@ammckelvey) October 17, 2018

Of course, it’s no surprise that This Is Us fans are going crazy with theories about who the woman is and what her place was in Jack’s life. While some fans think the woman and the necklace could have something to do with Jack’s brother Nicky (Michael Angarano) and his untimely death in Vietnam, others are pointing to a Vietnam love affair and secret family for Jack, possibly a family that even future wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) never even knew about.

Viewers will find out more about Jack Pearson’s past when This Is Us heads back to Vietnam for the seventh Season 3 episode titled “Sometimes.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.