Iggy Azalea’s Recent Racy Snaps Prompt Speculation That She Has Undergone More Enhancement Surgeries

Artist Iggy Azalea is known for more than her amazing voice and musical talent. The Australian rapper frequently takes to popular social media site Instagram to post revealing and racy photos of herself. Her most recent snaps include one in which she is wearing a revealing white bathrobe with nothing underneath and another where she’s sitting on her bed with her legs spread and braless chest peeking out from her shirt.

Earlier this year, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon speculated that it appeared Azalea had undergone a “chin augmentation” in addition to other surgeries, reports the Daily Mail. Recently, the plastic surgery rumors have been sparked again after fans noticed that her lips looked plumper and her visage tighter in her latest Insta photo.

In the photo that the “Fancy” singer posted on Wednesday, she’s wearing a beige, belly-revealing sweater with a matching skirt. Her long, blonde curls trail down her body as she gazes directly at the camera with black-lined eyes and plenty of eyeshadow. Her flawless, tight skin and plump pink lips made evident in the photo made people wonder if she had work done to transform her face.

The rapper, who was promoting fashion brand Fashion Nova in the photo, has already admitted to undergoing breast augmentation and a nose job. Regardless of whether or not she had work done, Iggy’s 12.4 million followers loved the new shot, calling her “stunning” and “perfect.”

Fans also left comments including, “You are breathtakingly beautiful Iggy!! Much love x” and “Your body, your voice, and your raps. Especially your eyes, it’s amazing.” Others noticed that there was something different about the rapper in the picture, such as one fan who wrote, “You look different in this pic but still hot.”

In June, Dr. Randal Haworth told the Daily Mail Australia that he believed Iggy had made changes to her facial features. He remarked that there were some “subtle” and “beautiful” refinements in her face.

“Iggy is what I would describe as an excellent ‘canvas’ on which a plastic surgeon can reveal his work,” the surgeon added.

Dr. Haworth went on to explain what a chin augmentation would entail.

“[She may have undergone] a chin augmentation as well as mandibular angle enhancement to give her a more refined, ‘modelesque’ jawline. This can be done either with solid silicone implants or off-the-shelf injectable fillers, but either way, her results are spectacularly non-obvious. As I say, ‘Good plastic surgery is invisible.'”

Another medical expert, Dr. Tijion Esho of the ESHO Clinic in London, told the Mirror Online in 2017 that Iggy’s “body has gone through a number of changes during her career.”

He commented that she “may have undergone a procedure called the Brazilian butt lift (BBL), which is a popular treatment in my clinic. This is where fat is grafted and removed from the thighs and stomach using liposuction tools such as the LipoLife by Alma. The fat is then injected and sculpted into the buttocks giving a much more full, round and lifted bottom.”

However, Iggy denied the rumors at the time, commenting during an interview with an Australian radio show, “No, I don’t have bum implants! They’re not my real boobs, but it is my real butt.”