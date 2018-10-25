‘The Voice’ Fans Call This Move ‘A Slap In The Face’ To Viewers

Fans of NBC’s The Voice were furious that a significant part of the show’s infamous Battle Rounds were cut short during the conclusion of the pivotal matchups for the season.

It was wasn’t shown that had fans in an uproar.

USA Today reported that while some matchups were entirely displayed (like Team Kelly’s Sarah Grace defeating Erika Zade), other performances were shown only as part of a montage.

Tuesday’s episode saw Team Kelly’s Claire DeJean winning over Josh Davis, Kirk Jay beating Caeland Garner for Team Blake, and Kennedy Holmes demolishing Lela to remain on Team Jennifer Hudson.

Instead of the entire battle, where fans listen to each team member use their vocal prowess to maintain their team spot, the show only aired a trimmed-down clip from each battle.

Fans took to Twitter to slam the series for doing a disservice to longtime viewers, who enjoyed that particular and pivotal part of the competition series.

Zade and Grace from Team Kelly hit the stage first, performing the tune “No Roots” by Alice Merton. Clarkson eventually chose Grace as the winner.

They were followed by Team Blake’s Kameron Marlowe and Kayley Hill, who sang “I Only Wanna Be With You” by Hootie and the Blowfish. Shelton chose Marlowe to move on to the next round.

Why montage Kennedy and Clair i loved them 🙁 #VoiceBattles @NBCTheVoice — hunt (@huntopia_) October 24, 2018

Uh can we get the full battles on YouTube instead of the montage ? I waited all week to hear Kennedy and Kirk. @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/576G9C8T9N — Erricka (@ErrickaNicholle) October 24, 2018

.@NBCTheVoice these shortened battle rounds are such a slap in the face to the contestants and a disservice to the viewers. Do better! — Chris Estenson (@est26chris) October 24, 2018

To wrap things up were Deandre Nico and Funsho from Team Adam who performed “Can You Stand the Rain” by New Edition. Levine would choose Nico to stay on his team, but Shelton used the last remaining steal of the battle round to bring Funsho to his team.

The Voice continues to win its Monday time slot but is losing steam with fans who are upset about several recent tweaks to the long-running vocal competition series.

The series, which is hosted by Carson Daly and features coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Blake Shelton recently came under fire for the return of original coach CeeLo Green to the show.

As Inquisitr previously reported, fans were upset and took to Twitter to learn that Green would appear as an advisor after being accused in 2012 of slipping a date-rape drug into a 33-year-old woman’s drink while they were having dinner, as reported by CNN. The woman would later claim she “woke up naked” in bed with Green in her room.

Green would later plead no contest to one felony count in 2014. The “Forget You” singer entered a plea, as reported by Inquisitr, where he “maintained his innocence in the case” but was still sentenced by a judge to three years of formal probation.

The Voice continues Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC with the Knockouts round.