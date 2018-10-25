Robert De Niro Is The Latest Recipient Of A Suspicious Package

Actor Robert De Niro is the latest person to have been sent a suspicious package by anonymous sources, according to CNN.

With just under two weeks to go before the midterms, America’s domestic intelligence agencies have been on high alert after Democratic billionaire and philanthropist George Soros received a suspicious package in his mail. Then, yesterday, a spate of Democrats including former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Maxine Waters were reported to have had suspicious packages sent out to them. Fortunately, all those packages were intercepted by members of the Secret Service. CNN had to stop broadcasting mid-air when it was reported that a suspicious package was found on the New York premises of their studios, which, like the other suspicious packages sent to Soros and the Democrats, turned out to be crude but functioning pipe bombs.

And now Robert De Niro, who has been very critical of Donald Trump since he took over, has had a suspicious package sent to Tribeca Enterprises, his film and television production company and organizer of the Tribeca Film festival. CNN reported the package was sent to an address in lower Manhattan that houses a restaurant and offices owned by the actor and was similar to the ones sent to prominent Democrats.

A number of observers have cast the blame of the mail bombs on Trump’s inflammatory speeches and his constant characterization of the media as the “enemy of the people.” Although Trump initially condemned the attacks, he later blasted what he called media’s “hostility” towards him, per The Guardian.

“Any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself,” he said before saying that the media had “a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories.”

This is the suspicious package received this morning at the Time Warner Center, which houses the CNN New York bureau. Police say the package appeared to be a “live explosive device.” It has now been removed and taken to a NYPD facility in the Bronx. https://t.co/WMndoOPcym pic.twitter.com/s5PEmvgzpz — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

Trump’s 2020 campaign manager apologizes for email sent out earlier today in Lara Trump’s name that criticized CNN and said the media needed “a wake up call.” Brad Parscale says it was “a pre-programmed, automated message” and they don’t condone violence against CNN or anyone. pic.twitter.com/cKCBR5oioO — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 24, 2018

Robert De Niro has not held back in his vocal criticism of Trump since he became president. At June’s Tony Awards function, while introducing a Bruce Springsteen performance, De Niro went famously off-script to attack Trump for which he received a standing ovation.

“I’m gonna say one thing. F**k Trump. It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘f**k Trump,'” he had said at the awards function, inviting the wrath of the president who called him “a very low IQ individual.”

In January of this year, too, De Niro had delivered a profanity-filled attack against Trump at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, calling him the “baby-in-chief.”

“Our baby-in-chief — the j***-off-in-chief, I call him — has put the press under siege, ridiculing it and trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies,” De Niro had said.