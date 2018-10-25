Gina Stewart, ‘World’s Hottest Grandma,’ Celebrates Making ‘Maxim’s’ Hot 100 List With Racy Instagram Photo

Gina Stewart, who has been dubbed the “World’s Hottest Grandma,” achieved a major career milestone on Thursday after being included in Maxim Australia‘s annual Hot 100 list. The 48-year-old blonde bombshell, who placed No. 90 on the list, told the Daily Mail that she is “honored” to be included.

“I can’t believe I would be on such a list with truly famous people,” Stewart said, as per the Daily Mail. “I’m honored and in shock.”

The Australian grandmother celebrated the accomplishment by sharing a racy photo with her 117,000 followers on Instagram on Thursday in which she thanked her fans for helping her achieve her success. In the shot, the blonde bombshell is posing topless as she covers herself with her hands. She is looking straight into the camera, piercing the viewer with her striking blue eyes. Her platinum blonde tresses cascade down her bare back.

“Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them,” the mother of four captioned the photo. “Thank you so much to everyone that has taken time out of their day to vote for me in the Miss Maxims competition. I can’t make history without you all. Please keep voting daily, I’m forever grateful.”

Her post garnered more than 5,700 likes and more than 320 comments, with her fans congratulating her accomplishment and her enviable looks.

Stewart found fame earlier this year after she entered an online Maxim modeling competition in an attempt to raise money for a close friend who suffered a stroke, according to the Daily Mail. Though she didn’t win the contest, Stewart raised $4,700 for her friend through a Go Fund Me page.

The bombshell is currently participating in the Maxim Cover Girl Competition in hopes of covering an upcoming American edition of the magazine, which comes with a $25,000 cash prize. If she wins, the Gold Coast beauty said she will give up a portion of the prize money to charity, as per the Daily Mail.

“I’m now focused on winning the Maxim Cover Girl Competition and donating to the Starlight Foundation for sick children and the Wounded Warrior Project for veterans,” the publication quotes her.

The model has asserted that, except for of her double-E cup breast implants, her beauty is completely natural and that she’s never used Botox or fillers, another Daily Mail report contends. According to the publication, Stewart said that the only products she uses on her face are coconut oil and rosehip oil.