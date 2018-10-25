Olivia Culpo Poses Seductively In No-Makeup Snap On Instagram

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram late Wednesday to share a photo of herself rocking no makeup and comfy sweats as she enjoyed Diet Coke on a balcony.

In the snap, the model and actress is wearing gray skintight sweatpants featuring a thick stripe all along the side with a matching top as she poses on a balcony. The former Miss Universe is holding the balcony rail with one hand and a wine glass full of the soft drink in the other. In the background, a beautiful sunset sets the mood of the shot. Culpo is also sporting a clean face and her hair is tied back in a sexy yet messy style.

“No makeup, sweat pants, and a lovely wine glass of Diet Coke,” the 26-year-old beauty captioned the snap.

The post garnered nearly 71,000 likes and more than 300 comments in a few hours, with fans gushing over her natural beauty. However, many other commenters questioned the truthfulness of her assertion that she is wearing no makeup in the shot.

One Instagram user noted that Culpo is “definitely” wearing highlighter on her nose while another added that she appears to be wearing lip stain.

“You rly shouldn’t fake no makeup…it’s not honest,” one user wrote. “I mean it’s clear you have on lip stain and at least highlighter on you nose and corners of eyes. Why lie?”

Several other users wrote “no makeup” in the comment section in an ironic way. Other users also took the opportunity to share the opinion that the model shouldn’t be drinking Diet Coke given its unhealthy ingredients.

“Diet Coke? That stuff is terrible for you. Wine should be better for your health my friend,” one user wrote, to which Culpo responded, “I agree.”

The I Feel Pretty actress was recently spotted at an event in Las Vegas where she is said to have avoided running into her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas’ fiancee, Priyanka Chopra, according to the Daily Mail. When Jonas and Chopra announced their engagement earlier this year, the model stated that she is happy that Jonas found love.

However, Culpo reportedly did not want to see Jonas with Chopra and “narrowly avoided” the Indian beauty at the Las Vegas pool party hosted by JBL on Friday, an event Jonas skipped altogether, the Daily Mail reported.

“He didn’t show up because [Olivia] was there,” a source said, according to the publication.