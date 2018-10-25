Kim Kardashian Slammed For ‘Photoshopping Her Bum’ In Sexy New Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian has been giving fans perfectly-timed sneak peaks of the sultry photo shoot for her new KKW Beauty Line, and while many have gone wild over the mainly nude pictures she has shared, others have taken to criticize the reality TV star for wait they claim is a “Photoshop fail.”

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old shared yet another photo of her latest shoot on Instagram, in which she’s seen striking a sexy pose while wearing a nude bodysuit and sitting on a gold stool next to a male model. She captioned the snap “@david_lachapelle for @kkwbeauty wearing GOLD Big Bank & Rollie available now at kkwbeauty.com.”

Her intention was obviously to draw attention to her gold eye shadow, but her followers were quick to notice that something about her looked different than normal — particularly her derriere, which is her signature feature, as it looked smaller than usual, the Daily Mail reports.

“Crazy how they photoshopped yr fake butt to make it smaller. What an oxymoron,” one user said, while another fan said the whole thing made “no sense”: “It’s [her bottom] Tiny. Why pay all that money to make it gigantic just for them to make it small in pics. Makes no sense.” Another of her 119 million Instagram followers even went as far as to wonder if that was really Kim: “Is this a body double?”

In the newest photo, Kim is wearing her long dark locks down as she shows off her petite figure while leaning her back against a male model, who has been featured in other snaps from the same shoot. And the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was once again told off by her fans for tagging all her clothing, makeup, and photographers, but leaving out the model — who is actually actor and fitness babe Quinten Barnard.

“Still surprises me she still hasn’t tagged @quintenbarnard,” one person said, while another exasperated user commented “TAG THE DAMN GUY IN THE PIC TOO DAMN @kimkardashian GIVE HIM CREDIT!!!!! UGHHHHHH.”

Kim is no stranger to turning the internet upside down, and that’s exactly what she’s been doing the past few days. The mother-of-three sent fans wild when she posted a fully naked picture to promote her new KKW Beauty line, with her hands covering her breasts and her lower parts partially covered with a sheet, in order to prevent violating Instagram’s Community Guidelines. All her new snapshots have been taken by photographer David LaChapelle.