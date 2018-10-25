Meghan Markle Makes Rare Fashion Faux Pas With Red Dress As She Arrived In Tonga

In a very rare moment, Meghan Markle committed a fashion mistake as she rocked a bright red dress during her trip to Fiji. As the Daily Mail noted, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly sported the dress with the return label still attached.

The mother-to-be wore the red floral dress, which mirrored the color of the Tongan flag, on a red carpet as she landed at Fua’amotu Airport in Nuku’alofa in Tonga today where they were welcomed by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka to the sound of local singers in grass skirts. The designer’s card could be seen attached from inside the skirt of her dress, hanging just beneath the hem.

The 37-year-old duchess paired the designer dress by Self-Portrait with a Christian Dior clutch and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, according to the Daily Mail. As Hello! magazine speculated, the return tag was most likely safety-pinned into the dress and Meghan’s stylist just forgot to remove it. Since the dress had to be shortened to a midi length for the duchess, she likely purchased it to keep, the magazine continued.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with the royalty of the small Polynesian kingdom this morning. After landing, the Duke and Duchess were escorted off to Consular House for a private audience with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u, where they attended an official reception and dinner, featuring traditional entertainment, according to The Sun. The royal couple took the 90-minute flight to Tonga on day ten of their South Pacific tour.

Dominic Lipinski - Pool / Getty Images

During the reception, Meghan stunned in a floor-length white gown by New York designer Theia that featured sparkling shoulder details, which the former actress paired with a stunning ring from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s collection, according to Hello! magazine.

Schoolchildren had been given the day off to line the streets during the way from the airport to the capital of Nuku’alofa waving flags and cheering as the convoy made the 40-minute journey, as per The Sun. The duke and duchess had previously appeared at Fiji’s Nadi Airport this morning, where they unveiled a statue of SAS hero Sgt Talaiasi Labalaba, a British-Fijian sergeant who died in battle after holding off 250 rebels on his own.

On Friday, the duke and duchess are set to engage in a number of activities in Tonga, including attending a cultural exhibit, travel to a school with an onsite forest, meet with local traders and visit Tupou College, according to People magazine.