Bella Hadid Puts On Busty Display In Tiny Dress For The H&M x Moschino Show

Bella Hadid looked absolutely stunning as she strutted down the catwalk for the H&M x Moschino Spring 2019 fashion show on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old model shared a picture of her sexy outfit with her 20.6 million Instagram followers, in which she’s seen putting on a busty display as she rocked a tiny black dress with a zip running from the cleavage all across its length and buckle details on its straps. The look was complemented with black thigh-high boots and big golden statement earrings, while her brunette locks were let loose, flowing down her back. Apart from a simple cat-eye liner, her makeup was kept to a minimum.

She captioned the post “Moschino tonight. I love You @itsjeremyscott @carlynecerfdedudzeele @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis. Thank you,” with lots of heart emojis. Bella was one of the models taking to the catwalk to showcase the new H&M Spring 2019 collection in partnership with Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott. H&M’s Creative Advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson told Vogue that the high-low collab with Scott was a long time coming.

“He’s been on our list for so long. We need something as fun and fierce and playful and glamorous as Jeremy Scott for Moschino,” Johansson said.

Fashion genius Scott also added that he “didn’t hold one thing back” for this collection: “This is for my fans, they’re the reason that I’m here. I want them to get every ounce out of it. I didn’t hold one thing back.”

Bella wasn’t the only Hadid rocking the catwalk in New York City on Wednesday. In fact, her older sister Gigi was Scott’s choice to open the prestigious show. She donned a black hoodie-style dress that featured golden details, paired with thigh-high boots and a super cool golden puffy jacket. She also rocked huge peace sign earrings and a few chains.

Gigi just recently got back to NYC after a trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she was shooting for Elle magazine, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The 23-year-old was spotted posing for the cameras in a very revealing hot pink outfit consisting of only a blazer on the top and a wetsuit rolled down to her waist.

The blonde bombshell is living the time of her life, with her modeling career skyrocketing and her romance with Zayn Malik finally rekindled. She recently announced she would be returning to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will be taking place in NYC this year, alongside one of her best friends, Kendall Jenner.