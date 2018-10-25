Julianne Hough Flaunts Incredible Body In Sports Bra And Leggings On Instagram

Julianne Hough took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the full moon and her closeness to nature while showing some skin in the process. In the snap, the singer, dancer and actress is wearing silver leggings and a matching sports bra as she poses with her arms wide open, which highlights her toned abs.

The 30-year-old is posing against a silvery-hued sky that matches her outfit and perfectly captures the earthy mood of the shot. Hough is half-turned away from the camera, exposing her right right side. Hanging from her right arm is a white striped scarf, which enhances the earthiness quality of the photo.

The two-time champion of Dancing with the Stars is wearing wet hair, which cascades down her shoulders, suggesting that the shots are old considering she has been rocking short hair as of late. To complete her look, Hough is rocking makeup in near-neutral hues accentuated by dark eyeliner and paired with perfectly groomed eyebrows that give her a fierce look as she gazes toward the horizon.

“Grounding my roots into the earth,” she captioned the snap, which she paired with the footprints emoji.

Her post garnered more than 56,000 likes and more than 130 comments in a few hours, with fans commenting on her looks by writing, “Such a beauty,” “You are gorgeous” and “You look beautiful.”

The photo is one of three photos of the same shoot she shared yesterday. In the other two, the Footloose actress is wearing the same outfit and look but in different poses. In the second shot, Hough is shot up closer and is featured with her eyes closed as she holds her hands against her chest, in a contemplative posture.

“There is something so magical about being near the water during a full moon,” she captioned the shot, which received more than 77,000 likes.

In the third snap, she is again rocking the silver outfit, but she is posing in front of the sea this time. The dancer is also displaying a more seductive pose as she appears to be engaging in some dance moves for the shot. Her eyes are closed and her mouth is slightly open as she holds her elbows up, leaving her toned physique in full display.

“Total and complete freedom,” she wrote.

Julianne, who went from competing in Dancing With The Stars to judging, got married to NHL player Brooks Laich in July 2017, as the Daily Mail noted. The blonde bombshell has kept busy after leaving the popular TV show with her acting career. Earlier this month, Hough appeared in the biopic Bigger opposite Tyler Hoechlin, Victoria Justice and Colton Haynes, playing Joe Widen’s fitness model wife Betty Weider.