Jennifer Lopez Flashes Giant Diamond Ring, Sparking Rumors She’s Engaged To Alex Rodriguez Per ‘HL’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez engagement rumors have come and gone before. It was just a few months ago when J-Lo was spotted wearing a giant silver ring on her engagement finger on her Instagram page. Alex later clarified the rumors, saying that “I did give her that ring. I gave her that ring probably about four or five months ago. So I got her that ring. She loved it and look how beautiful she looks.” However, he also added that the two are “not engaged,” according to Bustle.

But in a new Instagram post by Rodriguez himself, Jennifer is rocking a giant diamond ring, and fans are going wild, as they believe he finally proposed to Lopez, detailed the Hollywood Life. Fans exclaimed that the ring was beautiful, but some pointed out that it looks like she’s wearing the ring on her right hand, not her left. So it may be that this is just another round of hyped-up rumors, but one fan pointed out that “it’s a mirror affect [sic] when you take a selfie…flips things.” We’ll have to likely wait a bit longer to get confirmation on the rumors either way, but obviously the fans want to see the two making things official.

Alex’s post is from the World Series game, as the two showed up looking stylish, according to Page Six. Jennifer wore a fur coat, while Alex wore a nice tie. J-Lo also posted an Insta story, where she showed off her beige jacket as she sat next to her boyfriend in the stands.

The couple started dating in March 2017, and have since appeared to be inseparable. Their families and kids have come to know each other too, as the relationship has been serious. Recently, Alex raved about his girlfriend to Cigar Aficionado, described ET Online. He talked about what a great mother she is, and how “real” and inspiring she is for other people, both men and women. It certainly sounded like he’s very much in love with the singer.

And Lopez has also been public about her relationship with Rodriguez, including posting a cute couples photo on October 16 that shows the two smiling widely during a Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles. In the photo, Lopez wore a multi-layered outfit consisting of a black bottom and white-and-pink top with an interesting collar. Alex rocked his usual suit-and-tie, including a light blue shirt and navy blue tie.