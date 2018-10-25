Samantha Markle Says Meghan Lied During Her Fiji Speech, Ending Just 23 Days Of Peace

Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha, is back at it again. According to the Hollywood Life, it was only 23 days after Samantha called for a truce that she’s back on the offensive. After all, after the royal baby announcement, the sister appeared to regret some of her past name-calling and other negative behavior towards Meghan. This is part of the half-sister’s prior apology, as described by Elite Daily.

“I would just say that there is so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to… So moving forward, I apologize and wish things could be different.”

However, after the duchess made her speech at Fiji, during which she described how she paid for her college tuition, everything seemed to go out the window.

“I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world — myself included. It was through scholarships, financial aid programs and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition — that I was able to attend university. And, without question, it was worth every effort.”

It appears that Samantha laid into Meghan at first in a now-deleted tweet, which was noticed by News.com.au. This is what it said.

“Dad paid her college tuition! She forgot the most important part of her speech and there are receipts to prove it. I love my sister but this is ridiculous. You can’t lie like this, Meg! Delusionally [sic] absurd!”

It is believed by some that Meghan’s dad was the one that paid for his daughter’s tuition, not just for college at Northwestern University, but also for private schooling at Little Red School House and Immaculate Heart. Thomas, who reportedly won $750,000 in a lottery, then spent his earnings to help pay for Meghan’s education, according to the Mirror.

After publicly apologizing, Samantha Markle is at it. Again. This time she called Meghan Markle a "liar". https://t.co/THF4iWI4XV pic.twitter.com/zFEd4OskoS — E! News (@enews) October 24, 2018

If Samantha’s right, then it would explain her anger towards Meghan. At the same time, she’s certainly not holding up any semblance of peace that she exhibited weeks ago. So for now, it unfortunately appears that the family feud is back on between the sisters.

Meanwhile, the duchess’ half-brother has been also getting in on the interviews and media attention. He’s made some big claims against Thomas, including stating that the dad drank a lot and used cocaine while Meghan was a baby. Thomas Jr. also said that once Meghan was born, he ignored him and Samantha. These claims were blasted by Samantha as lies also, as she claimed that Thomas Jr. was merely getting back at his dad who cut him off. This also revealed that the family feud runs deep between all three siblings.