John Brennan Speaks Out After Bomb Scare, Calls Donald Trump’s Rhetoric ‘Un-American’

Following a spate of explosive devices discovered across the United States that seemed to have been addressed only to Democrats and liberal figures, former CIA Director John Brennan, who was also on the list of targets, has spoken out to criticize President Donald Trump for his “un-American rhetoric” that has “emboldened individuals to take matters into their own hands.”

According to CNN, Brennan was speaking at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Auditorium in Austin, Texas, when he made the remarks and added that he hopes the president would come out to condemn the attacks would “mark a turning point.”

“His rhetoric, I think, too frequently fuels these feelings and sentiments that now are bleeding over into, potentially, acts of violence. A lot of this rhetoric really is counterproductive, it is un-American, it is what a president should not be doing. What he said today is what the President should be doing, but follow up on those words with actions and with his future comments. I’m hoping that maybe this is a turning point.”

Trump previously condoned the behavior of a Montana Republican who body slammed a reporter in 2017, the neo-Nazi group that rioted in Charlottesville with a woman dying in the process, and his supporters who have attacked any protesters appearing at his rallies.

Former CIA Director John Brennan speaks out about suspicious package addressed to him, saying he wishes Trump would work to unite country: "Unfortunately, I think Donald Trump too often has helped to incite some of these feelings of anger, if not violence" https://t.co/sGzjisNza9 pic.twitter.com/BBstBQBXeF — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

Brennan added that while the president has spoken out to condemn these attacks in the aftermath, he may still have spent to much time stoking violence with his criticisms of those opposing him at every level.

“One could make an argument that it has emboldened individuals to take matters into their own hands,” he said. “So when he compliments individuals who have in fact body slammed others, or that he’s going to pay the legal bill of somebody who takes a swing at somebody, that can only be seen as encouragement and incitement.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the device sent to Brennan was not the only one uncovered. The first device to be discovered was sent to billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ home, followed by the next two which were sent to the New York and Washington D.C. homes of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama respectively. The parcel intended for Clinton was intercepted on Tuesday night, while Obama’s was intercepted on Wednesday morning, both by members of the Secret Service who screen their mail. One of Soros’ employees discovered his package, but took it out to a wooded area and called the police immediately before anyone could be harmed.

Following that, the device to Brennan was discovered, although this one had made it inside the Time Warner Center to CNN‘s mail room, prompting a large-scale evacuation of the area.

The next reports of suspicious reports came from the offices of the San Diego Union-Tribune and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in South Florida. It was reported that Schultz’s package had been intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder, but had been addressed incorrectly.