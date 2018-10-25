Rob Gronkowski & Girlfriend Camille Kostek Train Together To Get Her A ‘Big Booty’ For ‘SI’ Shoot

Rob Gronkowsi and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, are not only partners in their relationship, but are workout partners as well. The couple have been working hard together to get Camille ready for her upcoming Sports Illustrated swimsuit photo shoot.

This week, Camille Kostek posted a video to her Instagram account, revealing that Rob Gronkowski was helping her train and get in shape for the big photo shoot. Gronk, as he’s better known to NFL fans, opened up about all of his girlfriend’s hard work, and gushed over her reaching her goals.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob told the camera.

In the video, Rob Gronkowski is seen helping Camille Kostek get whipped into shape. “So you can be trainer Rob. I want to do full body, but I want to work out my glutes and my triceps, because I want to have a big booty for my shoot,” the model told the football player.

Camille is seen working out in the clips, doing pelvic lifts, training with the ropes, and getting her sweat on as she prepares to tackle the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition as a 2019 rookie.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been together since 2015. The pair met while Kostek was a cheerleader for the Gronk’s team, the New England Patriots. However, the pair didn’t go public with their relationship until the model left the squad.

The couple had been nearly inseparable ever since. However, there was a small period last year when the media reported that Camille and Rob had split and that Gronk had already moved on, but the split didn’t last long. The duo were spotted back together by May of that year, and have been seemingly living happily ever after since that time.

However, life in the spotlight isn’t always easy for Camille Kostek, who previously revealed that she sometimes finds it very hard to see her name in the media, especially when she has no control over what is being said about her, or Rob Gronkowski.