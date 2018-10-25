Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Famous Bikini Body As She Says ‘Vacay Isn’t That Far Away’

Emily Ratajkowski put her famous curves on display in her latest Instagram snap. Although the model typically shares close-up photos of herself, the new picture is of her from head to toe. She wore a dark red bikini at the beach, as she smiled faintly. The model wore her hair down and tilted her head to one side.

As usual, Emily posed in one of her own designs. This bikini top is called the “Orpheus,” and the bottom is called the “Neptune.” The designs are available in a variety of colors and styles.

And while Emrata is well-known for her bikini pics, she’s also been sharing photos of her outfits every once in a while. Yesterday, Emily posted a photo of herself wearing an oversized suit over a tan dress, along with a baseball cap and sneakers. All summer long, fans saw Emily rocking different summer dresses with sneakers, so this is a new spin on an old favorite and fans loved it.

One fan even joked with her, “My dad wears those shoes when he does BBQ.”

And while Ratajkowski has worn a wide range of brands of sneakers, many people have gotten used to calling her’s “dad sneakers.”

During a recent interview, Emily delved into her background. It turns out that she was actually born in the U.K. to American parents. And when she was asked about whether she feels “more” like one nationality over another, she shared her opinion with Teen Vogue.

“100% Stars and Stripes. But I spent my early childhood in London. That’s where I went to the theater for the first time. At age 4 I was already obsessed with the musical Cats.”

Plus, Ratajkowski shared more about her favorite artist.

“I grew up in contact with abstract expressionism, but today I really appreciate Henry Taylor, a figurative artist who paints the people he meets, from relatives and the homeless to celebrities and wait staff. He lives in Los Angeles and is a dear friend.”

Emrata also goes into more detail about how she came to find modeling, but she’s also still maintained her artistic side by working as a designer. It looks like her Inamorata line is doing well, as people are often complaining that certain sizes and styles are out of stock. Many of the cuts are revealing and flattering to many different types of bodies, which she highlights on Inamorata’s Instagram page.