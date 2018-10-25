That Urban Legend About Scattering Human Ashes At Disneyland? Turns Out It’s True

So, next time you think the park may be looking a little dusty, you might want to reassess the situation.

Disneyland and Disney World are huge attractions for families as kids beg their parents to take them to what they consider one of the best places in the world. However, in recent years there has been that niggling little myth — that urban legend about people loving Disney so much that they request to have their ashes scattered there after they die.

Mostly, people have refused to believe the stories. However, now the Wall Street Journal has confirmed that human ashes have been sprinkled around Disneyland and Disney World — and it’s not just the one time either.

According to the report, people scattering the human ashes of loved ones at Disneyland and Disney World happens on a monthly basis. In fact, there is even a special code Disney employees use to discretely advise others of the event: HEPA cleanup. Yes, just like the special filters used in vacuum cleaners for cleaning up extremely fine particles, such as human ashes.

Employees of Disneyland and Disney World, as well as at least three families who have been involved with spreading human ashes across the parks, were spoken to, according to Gizmodo.

“Current and former custodians at Disney parks say identifying and vacuuming up human ashes is a signature and secret part of working at the Happiest Place on Earth. It is grisly work for them, but a cathartic release for the bereaved, who say treating Disney parks as a final resting place is the ultimate tribute to ardent fans.”

Wetmount / Pixabay

Now, where do you suppose the most popular place in the parks is for scattering human ashes?

According to the report by the Wall Street Journal, people chose many places in which to sprinkle the remains of their loved ones. Several locations were listed that had been depositories for human ashes. These places included flower beds, on bushes, on the Magic Kingdom lawns, outside the park gates, on the Pirates of the Caribbean, in the moat underneath the flying elephants of the Dumbo ride, and even during fireworks displays, according to Gizmodo.

However, one place seems to attract more deposits than any other.

“The Haunted Mansion probably has so much human ashes in it that it’s not even funny,” said one employee from Disneyland.

So, this is something to think about next time you are at Disneyland or Disney World and think the Haunted Mansion is looking a little dusty, or if you hear an employee call out the special HEPA code.