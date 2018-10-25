Alexis Ren Flaunts Her Figure With Topless Selfies On Instagram

Alexis Ren is one of the contestants on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars this fall and she’s been impressing the judges and the viewers every week with her performances and work ethic. The model has been impressing her Instagram followers for quite a while now, and her latest post really got everybody buzzing.

Fans of Alexis Ren’s know that she’s confident in her physique and she regularly posts stunning bikini photos. Her latest series of photos on Instagram, however, take things a step further and they quickly generated a lot of heat. In the first photo of three, the Dancing with the Stars contestant is topless and is wearing just some sexy black panties.

In this initial shot, the Dancing with the Stars contestant is covering her breasts with one arm and has her other hand hooked in the band of her bikini underwear. Alexis has her hair down in loose waves, pushed behind one shoulder and draped over the other, and she’s giving the camera a sultry look.

Alexis has a handful of tattoos, and this first photograph shows the rose she has on her side along with a couple of the smaller ones she has on her arms. The second photo shows Alexis still topless and wearing just the black undies, and she’s leaning into a mirror.

Ren is smiling in this second one while arching her back, and the third shot is similar but she’s wearing a much more sultry facial expression in this last one. What prompted this sexy trio of photos? Alexis didn’t add any context, but she was answering some questions from followers via her Instagram Stories and she was seeming somewhat philosophical and content with life in her answers.

Could changes in Ren’s romantic life be the catalyst for these sexy topless selfies? As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, there have been rumors about a romance blossoming between Alexis and her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten.

Alexis and Alan played coy about the topic when asked during Monday’s show, but she is believed to have broken up with her boyfriend just a week or so ago. Alan does tend to keep his love life private, but DWTS fans may remember a few seasons ago when he was said to have started dating Paige VanZant as she competed with Mark Ballas.

Regardless of what led Alexis Ren to post the trio of topless selfies she shared on Instagram, her fans loved them. The Dancing with the Stars contestant has nearly 13 million followers on the site, and this post received more than 235,000 likes in under an hour with almost 2,000 people commenting on how stunning the photos were.

Will these avid fans also vote for Alexis and Alan Bersten on DWTS to ensure they stick around? Coming up in Week 6 is a Halloween-themed performance and viewers are anxious to see what these two put together.