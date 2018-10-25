Matthew Broderick Joins The Cast Of Netflix’s Apocalypse Dramedy ‘Daybreak’

Playing a school principal, Broderick is set to head back to school when the zombies attack.

Netflix has a new apocalyptic dramedy coming called Daybreak. The story revolves around a teenage cast in a post-apocalyptic zombie-filled world. News is still scant, but Netflix has just made a cast announcement in relation to the new series. And, it looks like Matthew Broderick is set to return to school!

In Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Matthew Broderick did anything he could to get out of school. In the process, he had to thwart his headmaster on several occasions in order to maintain the ruse that he was at home, sick. Now, in Daybreak, it seems that Matthew Broderick is heading back to school — but this time he will play the role of the school principal and not that of the truant student.

According to Deadline, Matthew Broderick will play the role of Principal Burr in Daybreak.

Netflix offers the following breakdown of Brodrick’s character in Daybreak.

“The cheerful, upbeat principal of Glendale High, Burr knows the name of every kid in school and their favorite character to play in Overwatch. In a hashtag-filled world of #metoo and #blacklivesmatter and #timesup, Burr is genuinely trying to be part of the solution: a good guy, an advocate and ally for all. But let’s face it, kids can be monsters.”

Matthew Broderick photographed at Theatre Row Studios in New York City on January 20, 2017. Tawni Bannister / Netflix

Netflix has also offered up the following synopsis for Daybreak, which will feature 10 episodes when it airs.

“Daybreak finds 17-year-old high school outcast Josh searching for his missing girlfriend Sam in post-apocalyptic Glendale, California. Joined by a ragtag group of misfits including a pyromaniac 12 year old Angelica and Josh’s former high school bully Wesley, now turned pacifist samurai, Josh tries to stay alive amongst the horde of Mad Max-style gangs (evil jocks, cheerleaders turned Amazon warriors), zombie-like creatures called Ghoulies, and everything else this brave new world throws at him.”

Continuing in on the current theme of adapting books to television series, Daybreak is based on the graphic novel by Brian Ralph. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Daybreak is the third graphic novel from Ralph and was originally published by Bodega Distribution in 2006. It was then republished in its entirety in 2011 by Drawn & Quarterly.

Aron Eli Coleite serves as showrunner on Daybreak. Coleite joins with Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson as executive producers on the upcoming series. Peyton will also act as director on Daybreak.

As yet, there is no news on when Daybreak will drop on Netflix. However, The Hollywood Reporter, has it slated for a 2019 release.