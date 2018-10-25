Jennifer Garner has a new man.

For the first time since her well-publicized split with ex-husband Ben Affleck in June of 2015, and several weeks after their divorce was finalized, Garner has been linked to a new beau, according to People. “Jen has been wanting to move on, and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can,” a source close to Garner said. “She has no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab assignment. But she was ready to sign the papers.”

Garner’s new love interest is entrepreneur John Miller, who has made a fortune with his innovative burger chain CaliBurger. CaliBurger is something unlike any other restaurant. The fast/casual dining chain has a number of interesting technological advancements that become its owner, who is also the co-founder of NanoAdvisers and the same John Miller who wrote The Handbook of Nanotechnology Business, Policy, and Intellectual Property Law.

Customers at CaliBurger can play a customized, team-based version of the game Minecraft, according to GeekWire. People can play on their smart phones while they dine, and their moves show up on TV screens and/or giant video walls all over the restaurant, complete with real-time leaderboards that allow customers to compete against each other while they eat.

The chain also supplies self-ordering kiosks similar to those that can be found in fast-food burger chains like McDonald’s, except of course these have a twist. The CaliBurger kiosks use artificial intelligence combined with face-recognition technology, which allow customers to log into their rewards program, place a new order or even re-order something from a past visit, and pay all in one place, as reported by Engadget.

Finally, the chain’s Pasadena location also features a burger-flipping robot that works inside the CaliBurger kitchen alongside human employees, according to The Spoon. “Flippy”, as the robot has been named, never complains as it works tirelessly to cook 500-1,000 burgers a day with mechanical precision. Human employees dress and finish the burgers (and do a temperature check as a redundancy against potential mistakes by Flippy), while Flippy’s programming makes sure that each burger is cooked to perfection.

CaliBurger has expanded overseas faster than in the U.S., with several locations already established in China and the Middle East, with new expansions due in London and Stockholm as well. Stateside, the chain has expanded to Seattle and is due to expand to Washington D.C. in the near future as well.

“We really think of ourselves as a technology company that happens to sell cheeseburgers,” Miller said at the 2017 Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit in London.