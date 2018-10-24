Ariana Grande Hints That She’s Already Made A New Album, Having Released Her Last One In August

The singer explained via Twitter that recording an album has helped her deal with a rough past few months.

Ariana Grande may already have a new album recorded and ready to go, even though her last album was only released a couple of months ago, BuzzFeed News is reporting. Grande took to Twitter Wednesday, October 24, and leaked some hints about her new record to fans. Grande tweeted that while she loves her album Sweetener, which was released August 17, she can’t wait for the “next one too.”

Grande then responded to questions from fans. When asked if the new album had a name yet, she confirmed that it did. She also sneakily hinted that it might be released before 2019.

“you literally made an album in 2/3 months…this is insane,” a fan tweeted.

“how u think i survived these 2/3 months,” Grande responded.

For those not in the know, Grande has had a terrible past few months. After getting engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in June, the romance ended almost as quickly as it began with an announcement being made that they had broken up on October 14. Even more devastating, her former boyfriend of two years, rapper Mac Miller, passed away of a drug overdose on September 7. Grande and Miller had only just broken up in May of this year, and sources have told various outlets that his death shook the foundation of Grande and Davidson’s relationship.

i love sweetener sm — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

but yea i’m v excited for dis next one too — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs ……… damn

love u https://t.co/5cRt5DLNmk — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

Grande released a snippet of footage of her singing a new song in a recording studio earlier in October, before her split with Davidson was announced. With all the whirlwind emotions in her life this year, she’s bound to express a range of sounds on her upcoming album. In addition to this year’s tragedies, a terrorist attack occurred at Grande’s concert in Manchester, United Kingdom, on May 22, 2017. The suicide bombing resulted in the death of 23 concert-goers. One hundred thirty-nine more people were injured, and over half of them were children. Needless to say, this took a huge toll on Grande’s well-being. On her latest album Sweetener, she wrote a song dedicated to the victims of the attack entitled “Get Well Soon.”

Sweetener also contains happier tracks such as the song “Pete Davidson” about her then-fiancee. Now that the relationship has dissolved, fans are curious about what kinds of song about her ex she’ll add to this new album. Other than Miller’s passing, not much is known about why exactly Grande and Davidson called of their engagement. Social media users are expressing hopes that more will be revealed on her newer record.