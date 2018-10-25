Netflix’s ‘Disenchantment’ Is Renewed For A Second Season, New Episodes For Season 1 Dropping in 2019

Fans can look forward to new installments of 'Disenchantment' in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

For those viewers who were excited to find out Matt Groening was heading to Netflix with his latest series, Disenchantment, and then devoured the entire 10 episodes when it aired back in August, news of its renewal is certainly exciting.

According to Variety, Netflix has renewed the medieval animated series for a second season. And, to make the news even sweeter, Season 1 of Disenchantment is about to get 10 more new episodes.

The second installment of Season 1 will air in 2019. So, fans will have to wait a little longer yet to get their fix of Princess Bean, Luci, Elfo, and all the other characters that they love from this series.

In addition, Season 2 of Disenchantment will also feature 20 episodes. These episodes will also be broken up into two parts, just like Season 1 has been. So, that means viewers will get new installments of Disenchantment spread out over 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Matt Groening was excited about the announcement. Although, he did offer some potential spoilers as well, suggesting fans might see the demise of some characters in the upcoming season.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix,” he said in a statement from Netflix. “Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.”

Disenchantment features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (Princess Bean), Nat Faxon (Elfo) and Eric Andre (Luci), as the main characters. In addition, the voice talents of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery are also featured in the series.

Netflix

As Variety points out, the animation in Disenchantment is done by Rough Draft Studios. It is produced by The ULULU Company for Netflix, and Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein serve as executive producers.

Matt Groening is also known for his long-running series, The Simpsons, as well as Futurama. Many of the voices featured on those series are also featured in Disenchantment.

Netflix also released the following video in relation to Disenchantment‘s new episodes and renewal. Although, was there ever any doubt that this series would be renewed?

Season 1 of Disenchantment is currently streaming globally on Netflix.

Netflix offers the following synopsis for Disenchantment.