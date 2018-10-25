Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo Of Baby True Dressed As A Unicorn

Khloe Kardashian took to social media to share an adorable photo of her daughter, True Thompson, dressed as a unicorn.

The KUWK star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post the sweetest photo of her little girl in nothing but a diaper and unicorn headband.

In the photo, baby True is seen wearing only her diaper and a headband that has both ears and an iridescent unicorn horn attached to it. The baby girl smiled for the camera and looked happily at whoever was behind the lens, likely her mother, Khloe. She also had earrings in her ears to complete the look.

The photo was seemingly taken in little True’s nursery. The baby sits on a plush light-colored carpet and in the background her lavish crib can be seen, as well as a big stuffed teddy bear, baby blanket, and some pretty baby pink clothing handing up, with tags still intact.

Kardashian is not seen in the photo, but she did write a sweet caption about unicorns being real for the adorable snapshot, as well as added a unicorn emoji for effect. The reality star has taken heat from fans for posting photos of her baby girl in the past, but it seems that she’s just letting the haters’ words roll off of her shoulders.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, are allegedly on the rocks. The couple have reportedly been struggling for months stemming from the NBA star’s cheating scandal back in April.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe when photos and video of Thompson with multiple other women surfaced online while Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their daughter. She gave birth just days after the cheating scandal erupted online.

Recently, the Daily Mail reported that Khloe and Tristan may be headed for a split, which means they could be gearing up for a custody battle. Kardashian is said to want primary custody of little True, while Tristan would likely file for joint custody of his baby girl.

Primary custody is revealed to be when one parent retains custody of a minor child for the majority of the child’s time, while joint custody is when the parents share custody of the child, but that time does not have to be divided equally.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby girl, True, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights.