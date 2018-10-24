George W. Bush Under Tighter Security Amid Attempted Bombing Attacks

Former President George W. Bush's security team will be on high alert tonight as Democratic political figures and news organizations were targeted with suspicious packages through the mail.

Former President George W. Bush’s security team will be on high alert tonight as he speaks at a Christian conference in Pigeon Forge according to Knox News.

The 43rd president is due to give his speech at the Celebrators Conference in Pigeon Forge at 7:45 p.m.

The event, organized by The Phil Waldrep Ministries, is an annual conference dedicated to “encouraging mature believers to be leaders in their communities.”

Sevier County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Michael Hodges said there will be more “accelerated measures” taken with Bush, but did not give specifics on the topic.

The tighter security around the former president is due to the multiple bombs that have been mailed to media organizations and prominent Democratic officials like CNN headquarters in New York City, Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Sen. Maxine Waters.

Political officials from both sides of the aisle were quick to decry the suspicious packages according to CNN.

“In these times we have to unify, we have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America,” Trump told reporters Wednesday at the White House.

An official White House statement called the attacks “despicable.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement on the matter, saying, “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, saying the administration condemned the “despicable” actions and said that “those responsible will be brought to justice.”

President Trump took to Twitter as well, retweeting his vice president and adding, “I agree wholeheartedly!”

Former President Bill Clinton thanked the Secret Service for responding to the suspicious packages, tweeting about how thankful he was for their help.

“Thank you to the @SecretService and all law enforcement agencies who responded to this week’s incidents,” Clinton wrote Wednesday afternoon. “They work tirelessly to keep our country and communities safe. I am forever grateful for their efforts.”

New York Democrats were quick to add their thoughts on the attacks as well.

“This clearly is an act of terror attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of this country through acts of violence,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at an afternoon news conference, referring to the bomb sent to CNN headquarters in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed with the mayor, saying, “Terrorism only works if you let it work. We will not allow these terrorist thugs to change the way we live our lives.”

National Counterterrorism Center spokesperson Maura Beard told CNN that they have yet to link to foreign terrorism the suspicious packages.