‘The Walking Dead’: Is This The Last Conversation Ever Between Rick and Carol?

More disturbingly, did something major happen at the bridge to cause this conversation?

After last week’s episode of The Walking Dead, AMC announced that there were only two episodes left featuring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Fans have known for a while now that Andrew Lincoln is leaving the series and many fans are assuming he will be killed off. So far, AMC has not yet definitively confirmed Rick will die in order to make his departure, although many are assuming this.

As it gets closer to the air date of the second last time viewers will see Rick in an episode of The Walking Dead, a new sneak peek trailer for Episode 4 (titled “The Obliged”) of Season 9 reveals what Comic Book is considering could be the last conversation Rick and Carol (Melissa McBride) have with each other.

The clip also disturbingly teases at what has gone down previously in the episode to place Rick and Carol together and have the conversation in the first place.

“Yeah, taking my people home, to the Kingdom,” Carol tells Rick. “You’ve seen it out there Rick.”

So, if Carol leaves with her group and returns to the Kingdom, it seems likely she will never see Rick again. However, the conversation has a disturbing element to it that suggests something big has just gone down.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Callan McAuliffe as Alden, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Briana Venskus as Beatrice, Sydney Park as Cyndie – ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9, Episode 3 Gene Page / AMC

The Saviors are members of the new community but also separated on account of the fact that people can’t forget what they did to members of their communities in the past. So, with continued tensions between Rick’s community and the Saviors, it seems like something big has boiled over in Episode 4 in order to make Carol decide to leave with her people and also her position within the Saviors’ group.

Carol tells Rick that she thinks the Saviors should learn to stand on their own feet like the other communities have but Rick is hesitant. Once again, his words have worrying implications.

“What if they can’t?” Rick responds. “What if it goes down the same way it did here? Then what?”

The clip shows the couple inside a tent which is likely one of the ones situated near the bridge the community is attempting to repair. So, is it possible there has been a major incident within this community that has seen cause for the communities to break up and all return to their own locations? Only by tuning into Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 9 will fans learn the answer.

You can view the latest sneak peek clip for Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 9 below.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 4 (titled “The Obliged”) on Sunday, October 28, at 9/8c. AMC lists the following synopsis for this episode.