Ariana Grande Blocked Pete Davidson From Contacting Her According To ‘Radar Online’

'She had to tell him straight up to leave her alone,' a source says.

Ariana Grande is completely cutting the cord on her relationship with former fiancee Pete Davidson.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Ariana is ready to get on with her life and she doesn’t have any plans of Pete Davidson being in it. One source close to the pair told the publication that Ariana had to go as far as blocking Davidson from calling her after his desperate attempts to win her back.

“She had to tell him straight up to leave her alone. He has tried contacting her and sending her gifts in hopes that she will change her mind and take him back, but that is not going to happen.”

Another source claims that Grande split with the SNL funny man because of the death of her other ex boyfriend, Mac Miller. According to the source, Ariana learned an important lesson from the passing of Miller, realizing that she cannot give her heart away too quickly anymore.

And it seems as though there’s absolutely no chance at a reconciliation. Another report states that Grande has already given back Davidson’s engagement ring as well as the dog tag necklace of Pete’s late father, who passed away on 9/11. To add more salt to the wound, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer also changed the locks to the couple’s $16 million NYC apartment so Davidson couldn’t gain access.

And while Davidson still seems to be heartbroken about the split, there are a lot of people in Grande’s camp who are happy that Grande decided to end her relationship with Davidson. As the Inquisitr shared, members of Ariana’s inner circle are relived that the four-month engagement has come to an end.

“[Her loved ones] always thought the engagement to Pete happened way too quickly,” an insider shared to People. “They didn’t want her to get married to Pete. And Ariana never got to the wedding planning stage. It was all way too soon.”

As fans will recall, Davidson proposed to Grande just a few weeks after they first began dating. And prior to getting together, both Davidson and Grande were in long-term relationships. Grande was in a two-year relationship with rapper Mac Miller while Davidson dated Cazzie David prior to hooking up with Grande.

And after the death of Miller and the Manchester bombing after her 2017 concert that killed 22 people, an insider says that Grande needs some time to herself.

“Ariana has had several stressful situations in the past couple of years. She really isn’t in a position to make huge life decisions. Her family thinks she should just focus on work and not stress about other stuff,” the insider dished.

Now, it seems as though Grande is 100 percent focused on her work.