‘Game Of Thrones’: George R. R. Martin Reveals Which Character Reminds Him Most Of Donald Trump

And, yes, it's probably who you are thinking too.

There are some pretty unlikable characters in HBO’s Game of Thrones, from Cersei (Lena Headey) and her son, Joffrey (Jake Gleeson), to the white walker king, and even some of the lesser characters such as Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). Of course, there are some endearing characters too. On the most part, the Starks are a pretty likable family. Then there is Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), who, while stern in her manner, is dedicated to doing the right thing by the people she rules over. But which character most reminds George R.R. Martin of the US current president, Donald Trump? Will Martin turn out to be a supporter or Trump or not, and will his answer be indicative of this?

Recently, when the author of the books the TV series is based on, George R.R. Martin, was asked by New York Times op-ed columnist Maureen Dowd which character from Game of Thrones most reminded him of Donald Trump, the author had this to say.

“Even during the campaign, I said that Trump reminded me most of Joffrey,” George R.R. Martin revealed before elaborating.

“They have the same level of emotional maturity. And Joffrey likes to remind everyone that he’s king. And he thinks that gives him the ability to do anything. And we’re not an absolute monarchy like Westeros is. We’re a constitutional republic. And yet, Trump doesn’t seem to know what that means. He thinks the presidency gives him the power to do anything. And so, yeah, Joffrey is Trump.”

HBO

So, as you can see from George R.R. Martin’s response, he does not appear to be a big fan of Donald Trump and has allocated the president to one of the series’ least liked characters.

Of course, Maureen Dowd also pointed out that one of the Game of Thrones creators and writers, Dan Weiss, declared that he thought Hodor (Kristian Nairn) reminded him most of Donald Trump. This was on account that Hodor likes to repeat his name over and over again.

Game of Thrones is a rating juggernaut for HBO and fans are eagerly anticipating the final chapter of this epic fantasy series when it returns next year. As for when the next Game of Thrones book will be out is anyone’s guess since George R.R. Martin has been in the process of writing and editing the sixth book in the A Song of Fire and Ice series, The Winds of Winter, for several years now. The last released book in this series came out in 2011 and titled A Dance With Dragons.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.