‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Sharon Tells Nick To Back Off

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 25, bring firm boundary setting for Sharon, snooping for Abby, and reuniting with an old flame for Billy.

Sharon (Sharon Case) remains firm with Nick (Joshua Morrow), according to She Knows Soaps. When Sharon asks Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) out to see a movie together, she doesn’t quite get the response she wants. In fact, Rey tells her that Nick had a talk with him recently and he lets his new landlord know that he has no intention of coming between her and her ex-fiance.

Sharon doesn’t like that too much, so she marches straight to Nick, and she tells him what he can do with his interfering in her life — he can stop. Sharon demands it. Apparently, Sharon forgets that Nick is a Newman and as Victor’s (Eric Braeden) son, there’s absolutely zero chance that Nick will ever stop trying to get what he wants, and for now, that includes her.

Speaking of Nick’s meddling, Abby (Melissa Ordway) becomes curious when she tries to pump Arturo (Jason Canela) for information about his brother Rey. Of course, Abby is merely doing her brother’s dirty work and trying to get more details about Rey. Recently Nick asked her to get something for him on Rey, and she agreed she would. At this point, it’s better than dealing with all the Abbott drama from her mom’s side of the family.

When Rey shows up during Abby and Arturo enjoying dinner together, he piques her interest when he refuses to speak about his wife, Mia. According to the Inquisitr, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) is coming to Genoa City soon. Now Abby really wonders what the situation between Rey and Mia is, and it’s likely she’ll help Nick by snooping some more to get all the details. Anything for Abby to avoid obsessing about her mom, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her uncle Jack’s (Peter Berman) fight non-stop.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) opens up to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). In an attempt to get away from the Jabot and family drama, Billy splits the office and heads to Crimson Lights. There, he runs into Victoria, and they discuss his ruined relationship with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Although Victoria knows that Billy had revenge sex, it doesn’t seem she’s aware that he had revenge sex with Summer (Hunter King). No matter who it was, Victoria is glad it wasn’t her. She’s been there and done that. Billy informs his ex-wife that he never could use her for revenge sex because it has to be meaningless, and sex with Victoria would never be meaningless for Billy. It sounds like they could be gearing up for another go ’round. That is if Victoria doesn’t end up in prison over the J.T. drama.