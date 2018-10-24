Laura Wright Suffers Heartbreaking Loss, ‘General Hospital’ Star Shares News Via Instagram

Laura Wright is used to suffering heartbreak and loss on General Hospital in her role of Carly Corinthos, but the actress has just shared that she’s now facing a devastating loss in her real world. Wright took to Instagram to share a beautiful post about losing a loved one and GH fans are stepping up to lend their support.

Wednesday afternoon, Laura Wright posted a photo to her Instagram page about losing her “Beautiful Momma” and she tagged the post with the hashtag #MissBetty. It appears that this is Wright’s real-life mom who just passed away and the caption she added to the photo made it clear that this is a massive loss for her entire extended family.

Laura most frequently posts about her children, Lauren and John, as well as her boyfriend, Wes Ramsey (who plays Peter on General Hospital), on Instagram. However, she has opened up about her mother and other extended family members in the past and it seems that her mom had been facing some serious health challenges in recent months.

In a post from July, Wright shared a photo of her mother and noted that she had emphysema. Laura acknowledged that it was important to celebrate the good days as she explained how difficult and frustrating things had become for her mom due to her health challenges.

Laura hadn’t shared anything via Instagram in recent days acknowledging that her mother’s health had become significantly worse. However, it appears that she was able to be by her momma’s side during her last days so she could hold her mom’s hand and shower her with love.

The General Hospital star shared a tribute and beautiful series of photos of her mom and the rest of her family back in May for Mother’s Day as well. While Wright is known for her cheery, upbeat attitude, fans know that she is devastated with the loss of her mom and they are doing their best to support her in the midst of this.

Within an hour of Laura’s post, more than 15,000 had liked the post to show their love and more than 3,500 had commented with their well wishes. Quite a few General Hospital fans shared stories about similar losses they have endured in their own families and there is no doubt this will all provide Wright a lot of comfort as she faces the difficult days ahead.

Laura Wright has worked on several soaps over the years and seems beloved by everybody in the business as well as by many soap fans. There is no doubt that everybody will be stepping up to send their love and support during this difficult time as the General Hospital star mourns her mother’s death.