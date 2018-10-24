Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Just Released Her Debut Single ‘Expectations’ And Fans Are Going Crazy

Singer Lauren Jauregui’s debut new single Expectations has just arrived (October 25), and judging from fans’ reaction, it has certainly exceeded people’s expectations.

According to MTV, the new single by Jauregui is a clear departure from Fifth Harmony’s airy pop material. Falling in the R&B genre, the track not only showcased her amazing, raspy vocals over retro guitar licks but also came with a sultry black-and-white music video that made a strong statement.

The video shows two versions of Jauregui roaming an empty house, one dressed up in a white dress while the other — more sinister one — rocks black leather,” per MTV.

In the latter part of the song, Lauren also showed some sexy dance moves to the song’s ripping guitar solo and completely wowed her fans. The newly released YouTube video of the song garnered more than 500,000 views within a few hours.

“I loved the video and the music, Lauren Jauregui, you are wonderful, hot and very talented, I am very proud of you and I wish you much success. My goddess, I love you,” a fan wrote on YouTube. Another female fan praised Jauregui for her sexy looks as well as her eye-popping dance moves.

“My heterosexuality has left the building,” she wrote.

The video clip that Jauregui posted on Instagram also became an instant hit and amassed more than 266,780 views, together with an outpouring of praises as people appreciated the relatable lyrics of the song.

“Wish I had no expectations, but I expect; you expect; we expect.”

For the song, Lauren collaborated with British producer Kid Harpoon, who has already helped a few artists with their solo albums. In an interview with MTV News, Lauren talked about her new track and said that the lyrics of the song came naturally to her.

“I went right in the studio the day after I went through something that made me upset. … I wrote it really quick, too. It was like 30 minutes. Just the context of it and the mood of it, I feel like is a really great introduction to the world that I’m about to give people.”

The song marks Jauregui’s first release as a solo artist after her all-female band Fifth Harmony disbanded earlier this year. The band, which was formed on the TV show The X Factor, survived for six years and produced hit singles like “Miss Movin On,” “Work from Home,” and “Not That Kinda Girl.”

Commenting on their hiatus from Fifth Harmony, the band members said in a statement that they are very excited to start their solo careers, per People.