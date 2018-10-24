‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Rey’s Estranged Wife Is Coming To Genoa City

New The Young and the Restless spoilers and casting news show that Rey is about to get a visit from his wife in Genoa City.

Soap Opera Digest reported that actress Noemi Gonzalez will portray Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) wife, Mia. Avid movie and TV watchers may recognize Gonzalez from her appearance on Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones or East Los High. She’ll also appear on the upcoming series Dark/Web.

Gonzalez’s first appearance on Y&R is Monday, November 12. The Inquisitr recently reported that Sharon actress Sharon Case said that the chemistry between Rey and Sharon is something they carefully crafted and a storyline that the powers-that-be mapped out even before they cast the character of Rey.

After praising the writing on the show right now, Case also explained,

“It didn’t just accidentally happen! ‘Oh, look, we just tripped over some chemistry. Let’s do something with it.’ No, the writers wrote the storyline well in advance, and we spent time casting for Rey. It was mapped out what was going to take place in the storyline and between the two of them.”

She said that she and Vilasuso have worked hard so far to develop a new relationship between Sharon and Rey on screen. The bonus for Case is that she looks forward to working with the soap vet who is a Y&R newcomer.

RT if you’re glad to see Sharon smiling again. #YR pic.twitter.com/uWcMnGGlaa — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 10, 2018

Of course, Rey’s wife blowing into town could put a bit of a kink in the developing relationship for the burgeoning couple. According to an Inquisitr report, Vilasuso teased the possibility of something more significant for the Genoa City PD coworkers. Earlier this week, Nick (Joshua Morrow) warned Rey to stop trying to convince Sharon that he’s one of the last remaining good guys. Nick put Rey on notice and let him know that he’s onto them. Plus, Nick put his sister, Abby (Melissa Ordway), to work getting the goods on the new GCPD detective from her boyfriend Arturo (Jason Canela) who’s also Rey’s brother.

Even so, the pressure from Nick may not be enough to douse the sparks flying between Sharon and Rey. Vilasuso said, “Rey’s feelings for Sharon are definitely growing. He’s a standup guy but also only human, and the heart wants what the heart wants.”

It sounds like “Shey” shippers will have an interesting November sweeps month ahead with the addition of Rey’s estranged wife, Mia. Only time will tell exactly how this will play out, but it should provide some excellent daytime TV viewing.