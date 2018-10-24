WWE Rumors: One Of The Biggest Stables Ever Being Considered For 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame, Per ‘Wrestling Inc’

They essentially kicked off one of the most exciting eras in wrestling with the debut of this trio.

As wrestling fans prepare for the end of the year events, WWE is already looking ahead at the always busy beginning of the new year. As recently reported by the Inquisitr, Batista is already one name that is being thrown around as an inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019. There may still be a number of months before the WrestleMania 35 weekend, but another name is rumored for that class and it is of a stable that is famous, controversial, and too sweet.

According to a report on Reddit, a user by the name of “thegrumpyguy” said that he met Kevin Nash over the weekend at a comic con. Nash had no line at his booth so he was able to speak with him for a while and go through a Q&A session with him.

Later this month, Nash will join Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan for a New World Order reunion tour beginning in Florida. Fans are excited about the reunion, but they’ve often wondered if something bigger would be coming from it.

When asked about the upcoming “nWo Reunion – 2 Sweet Tour,” Nash dropped a pretty big bombshell as to why it’s actually happening. Nash revealed that the tour is “just a bunch of Q&A parties to gauge interest for inducting them” into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Wrestling Inc. pointed out that the nWo reunion tour is set to kick off this Saturday in Orlando, and tickets are currently on sale for it. At first, everyone thought that it was simply something being put on by Hogan, Hall, and Nash, but it appears as if there is much more to it.

About a month after Hogan first made the announcement, the official website of WWE began promoting the “2 Sweet” fan event.

Not much was said about the event from WWE except to give details on the location and everything that comes with buying a ticket. Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson are even name-dropped as they will do a live recording of their “83 Weeks Podcast” over the weekend.

It’s hard to believe that WWE would need to “gauge interest” in fans wanting to see the New World Order in the Hall of Fame. All three members are already in the fame from individual inductions of Hogan in 2005, Razor Ramon (Hall) in 2014, and Nash in 2015.

If the nWo is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 class, it wouldn’t be the first time that members are inducted a second time as a group. Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash are true wrestling legends and the New World Order changed the face of the industry for a very long time. At this time, their possible induction may only be a rumor, but it would not be surprising for the “black and white” to be in the hall.