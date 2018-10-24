French President Emmanuel Macron is losing patience

Patience is wearing thin for Donald Trump and Jared Kushner to unveil their plan for peace in the Middle East. And now one of the players is stepping forward to say that if the Trump-Kushner plan isn’t released soon, there are other ideas to be considered. French President Emmanuel Macron says that time is running out, and time is of the essence with elections coming next month.

Newsweek has quoted Israel’s Foreign Ministry Political Director Alon Ushpiz who believes that Macron is getting the message out there to pressure the Trump administration to share their plan soon. Ushpiz shared his thoughts with the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting on Tuesday, saying that Trump has until after the midterm elections.

“The elections in November are critical for Israel. A third of the members [of Congress] will be replaced and it’s not clear if they are all for us. We are starting from zero. We believe the Democrats will grow stronger and therefore there’s an effect on Israel due to their influence on Trump.”

But the French embassy is denying that Macron is pressuring anyone. Israel’s Channel 10 says that Trump told Macron that he can pressure Bibi Netanyahu if necessary.

“I gave Bibi [a nickname for the Israeli prime minister] a lot —I transferred the embassy to Jerusalem. You know, Emmanuel, I can be tough with Bibi.”

The White House would only say that Donald Trump expects that Netanyahu will come through on the promises that he made when Trump moved the embassy.

“The president believes that the prime minister is committed to pursuing a comprehensive and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

The Times of Israel says that Trump and Kushner have mere weeks to get their plan up and running after the election before he comes up with a plan of his own. Word is that Macron instructed his own foreign ministry to work on a plan back in August.

“Macron had instructed his foreign ministry in late August to explore new ideas for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and that the French president had now signaled to Trump that if the US does not move ahead, Paris will. The Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry were spending considerable time discussing the possible Macron plan.”

Sources are saying because of the closed forum, they are not allowed to elaborate on the details, but Macron and his team are willing to take over if Trump and Kushner can’t institute their plan in a timely fashion.