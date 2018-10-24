WWE News: Hulk Hogan Teases Return, Appearances At ‘Crown Jewel’ & ‘WrestleMania’: ‘Lot Of Plans In The Works’

After a number of years, the 'Immortal One' is teasing a big-time WWE return.

There has been a lot of speculation that Hulk Hogan would end up making a return to WWE at some point, but it doesn’t seem as if anyone wants to rush it. When his suspension was lifted by the company, due to his racist remarks, fans thought they’d see him back in the ring again soon. While that hasn’t yet happened, the Hulkster is now teasing that big plans are coming for him which could include Crown Jewel next week and next year’s WrestleMania.

At the end of August, Hogan announced a New World Order (nWo) reunion tour that would be called the “nWo Reunion – 2 Sweet Tour,” as reported by Cageside Seats. Things are kicking off at the end of October and will feature Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall together again to cause havoc.

With that schedule already in place, it appears as if Hogan is going to have much more on his plate. The former WWE Champion spoke with Orlando Sentinel to reveal that there are a lot of things happening for him and that he may even be at two huge WWE events in the future.

“There are a lot of plans in the works. I’m looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania [35] — but yeah, we’re moving forward at a rapid pace. It’s exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone.”

Of course, WrestleMania is still a number of months away and anything can happen, but Crown Jewel is just over a week away.

WWE

While it’s possible that Hulk Hogan may end up appearing on camera for Crown Jewel, he could just be heading to Saudi Arabia for promotional purposes. WWE hasn’t said anything official about him showing up, but with Roman Reigns having to be pulled from the card due to his leukemia returning, the company may want to deliver another big name.

That would be especially necessary if reports of John Cena and Daniel Bryan “refusing” to go to Saudi Arabia end up being true, as reported by Inquisitr.

Since Crown Jewel and WrestleMania are huge events for WWE, Hogan continued on with his tease of returning to the company.

“This is a total ego trip, but this is what I would love: To be the hood ornament of the WWE, to be the Babe Ruth of the WWE, and to always be around when any of the big stuff is going on… I sure would love to be a part of the WrestleManias and the big events and the grand openings and the new conquests of the WWE. Saudi Arabia! Hong Kong! China! Antarctica! The North Pole! Whatever it is, I’d like to be part of the ongoing growth of the wrestling business, and be with WWE the whole time, that’s the only place to be.”

After Hulk Hogan was reinstated by WWE, it seemed almost inevitable that he would be back on camera at some point. Now, the company is dealing with some huge issues such as numerous injuries and the controversy over Crown Jewel being held in Saudi Arabia. There is no telling when Hogan will show up on WWE television again, but the wrestling legend truly believes that his time is coming soon.