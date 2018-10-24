Pete Davidson Canceled Another Appearance After His Break-Up With Ariana Grande

Comedian Pete Davidson bailed on another scheduled appearance after his split with pop-star Ariana Grande.

Comedian Pete Davidson has canceled another scheduled appearance, this time at Saint Louis University, his second since his engagement with Ariana Grande was called off according to Page Six.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star was supposed to perform on campus, but the university announced on it’s Facebook page Thursday that he wouldn’t appear.

“Due to personal reasons, Pete Davidson’s appearance at SLU has been cancelled,” the post read. “Stay tuned for more information about another great speaker!”

This is the second college event Davidson has declined to show up to, previously canceling on Temple University’s Comedy Night Live, where he was the headliner.

The school cited “personal reasons” for his cancelation and fellow comedian Adam Devine took his place.

Davidson did, however, co-host an event called “Judd & Pete for America,” a benefit show alongside director Judd Apatow.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Davidson took the opportunity to open up about how he feels after the break-up.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” he told the audience.

“F**k my feelings,” he said before revealing that he felt like “a good guy that just keeps getting kicked in the d**k” following his breakup with Ariana.

“You’re like, ‘Ah, that f***ing poor kid. Hope he doesn’t kill himself,” Davidson added.

Davidson has been very open and vocal about his struggles with mental health, often taking time to humorously discuss the issues on ‘SNL.’

Davidson also called getting matching tattoos with Grande “stupid” as well as recalling advice and encouragement his friend had given him during the relationship.

“Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is,” he said, adding that he felt stupid about the whole thing.

“It was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 percent of it said yes,” Davidson continued.

“So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s**t man. They’re literally f***ing haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, f*** that. I’m not stupid.

And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'”

Grande herself has kept busy after the split by performing, showing up to her scheduled “Wicked” performance and posting frequently on social media, despite her saying she’d take a break from social media after the break-up.

She’s also been spotted with the pig the couple got together, called Piggy Smallz, which she kept after the split.