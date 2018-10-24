List Of Locations Where Suspicious Packages And Devices Have Been Sent

Wednesday turned into a day of chaos as multiple locations across the country received suspicious threats.

Wednesday turned out to be a day of complete chaos — but it could have been much worse. A large number of suspicious packages were found in different locations around the United States, and more kept being reported as the day went on. The packages did end up containing possible explosive devices, causing a lot of fear as evacuations were called for in numerous instances.

The morning of Wednesday, October 24, 2018, started out with suspicious packages being sent to the homes of two former presidents. The Clintons’ home in New York had a suspect parcel sent to it — and another was on its way to the home of the Obama family in Washington, D.C., as reported by Today. Luckily, neither package ended up being received at their respective homes, as both were intercepted during screening.

CNN reported that the packages have all contained “rudimentary” explosive devices which were indeed “functional.” At least one of the many packages due for delivery today contained projectiles, but all of them have been intercepted before making it to their addressed destinations.

A number of false reports have also come in of other locations being sent suspicious packages, though the list of those destinations which are confirmed is quite lengthy. So far, it has been confirmed that no suspicious packages were sent to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, or to the White House.

BREAKING: Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to the residences of former President Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Working with our law enforcement partners on the investigation. Our Statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

The multiple parcels under suspicion that were sent out around the country are being deemed a result of acts of terror — and have been condemned by the White House. Investigations have been launched to try to determine where the packages originated from, and who had sent them.

We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 24, 2018

As CNN was making their report of those first two suspicious package deliveries, a fire alarm was pulled in their building. That alarm was actually to call for an evacuation of the Time Warner Center — which had also received a suspicious package.

Here's the moment CNN had to handoff to DC and evacuate Time Warner Center in New York pic.twitter.com/TUtnWrss9z — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 24, 2018

The package sent to CNN’s offices in New York was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan. The Offices of the San Diego Union-Tribune also saw a suspicious package found outside of the building. Additionally, the offices of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz had to be evacuated in South Florida due to a suspicious package found mailed there on Wednesday morning. In this latter case, the intended target of the package was former Attorney General Eric Holder — but the address was incorrect, per Syracuse.com. That is why the package ended up at the offices of Wasserman Schultz.

The Sunrise, Florida, office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found mailed there this morning, according to a spokesman for the police department https://t.co/L9fxB3pnqP pic.twitter.com/LhSlxJ5TNG — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

Other suspect mailers were discovered en route to the New York home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, and Capitol Hill police have also intercepted a suspicious package addressed to California Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

It has been a few hours since the last suspicious package was located and intercepted, but that doesn’t mean that all of them have already been found. Luckily, the packages and attendant devices have not brought forth any injuries as of late Wednesday afternoon — but the terror and the chaos is certainly still there.