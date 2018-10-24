Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Get Flirty On Instagram Amid Relationship Rumors

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been rumored to be strained for months now, and speculation has been flying that a breakup is near. However, they might be proving all of the haters wrong with some simple social media posts.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account this week to post a photo of herself wearing a neon pink bodysuit and a long sleeved shirt. In the photo, Khloe shows off her long, toned, and tanned legs, as well as her tiny waist while teasing a special project she has in the works with her best friend, Malika Haqq.

Kardashian looks so beautiful in the post that Tristan Thompson couldn’t help but comment on the sexy snapshot, and added three heart-eyed emojis. Later, Khloe replied to the comment with two heart-eyed emojis of her own, showing fans that the couple are still being flirty amid a ton of rumors about their relationship crumbling.

As many fans know, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship took a huge hit earlier this year when the NBA player was busted cheating on the reality star. Photos and video of Thompson with multiple women surfaced online back in April while Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their first child, daughter True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have been a ton of rumors flying about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s current relationship status. Although they spent the entire summer living together in L.A., Kardashian did not return to Cleveland with Thompson when he was summoned back for the start of the new NBA season.

Sources then told Hollywood Life that Khloe felt like a “single mom” due to Tristan’s absence.

“Khloe is very stressed now that basketball season has started. She really feels like a single mom now that Tristan is gone so much which is really challenging,” an insider told the outlet.

People Magazine reported that Kardashian was so “over” her relationship with Thompson, and that she was happy living without him in L.A.

“She very much seems over Tristan. Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloe is doing great. It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland. She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan,” the insider claimed.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!