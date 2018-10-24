Lauren Goodger Shows Off Her Incredible Assets In A Tiny Magenta Swimsuit While Flashing A Beautiful Smile

When it comes to flaunting assets, Lauren Goodger knows how to do it well. The British reality star recently posted a series of jaw-dropping pictures of herself on Instagram, where she showed a lot of skin.

In the recent photograph, she is seen wearing a low-cut magenta swimsuit which left little to the imagination by showcasing her enviable cleavage. In the photograph, Goodger flashed a beautiful smile and let her hair flow freely, making her look gorgeous.

The 32-year-old star also posted a video in which she sported her signature pout and moved the camera around to focus on her oiled-up cleavage. The video sent pulses racing and it amassed more than 50,000 likes within a few hours. Making a reference to her damp hair, she captioned the video “wet.”

But as against the sultry video, her picture stood out because it captured one of those rare moments where Lauren didn’t sport her signature pout. A look at the comments section showed that her followers loved her smile as against her pout.

“Look at you smiling! So pretty when you’re not pouting,” one fan wrote on her picture. While another one commented that Lauren looked “much better when she doesn’t pull that ‘stupid’ duckface.”

“You’re beautiful. You don’t need all that fake s**t,” the fan wrote.

And although most people appreciated Lauren for her looks, there were many vile comments too that focused on Lauren’s plump lips and implanted breasts. The reality star had been very open about getting a boob job done and confessed to having spent more than $7,000 to increase her chest size from 34D to 34E back in 2014.

Earlier this year, she was in the news again after she announced that she would undergo a breast reduction surgery because she felt that her busty look didn’t suit her frame following her weight loss, per the Daily Mail.

She, however, added that she is open to the idea of getting implants again after having children if she feels that “her cleavage isn’t as perky and uplifted as it once was.”

“If I do breastfeed and my boobs change I would have them done again, I’m not afraid to do that.”

Despite being currently single, Lauren also recently revealed in a Q&A session with her fans that she is ready to settle down and have kids, per a separate Daily Mail article.