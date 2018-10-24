‘Hereditary’ Director Ari Aster Has New Pagan Cult Horror Movie Set For Release Summer 2019

A24 is wasting no time putting ‘Hereditary’ director Ari Aster back to work.

It’s no secret that Hereditary is one of the most buzzed about horror films of 2018. Word of mouth carrying a message of how deeply terrifying the movie has helped catapult it to being A24’s biggest box office success. Audience members walked away claiming to have experienced panic attacks from the movie, while actors have claimed to have post-traumatic stress disorder from the filming of Hereditary. With a reputation like that, it’s not surprising movie-going audiences were compelled to satisfy their morbid curiosity.

What’s also not surprising is that A24 is wasting no time in putting Hereditary director Ari Aster back to work on creating a new horror film. According to Bloody-Disgusting, Ari Aster will helm a new movie from A24, set for release in the summer of 2019. Neither an official release date nor a title has been provided for the upcoming movie, but what has been provided by Aster is what many horror fans feel is an intriguing premise.

“The story follows a young couple visiting an isolated Swedish village; over the course of their vacation, they discover that its residents participate in an eccentric set of seasonal traditions. The recent death of the main character’s parents casts a sense of dread over the proceedings.”

Aster also previously called it an “apocalyptic breakup movie,” which, at the time, was going under the working-title of Midsommer. That name is likely to change.

Director Ari Aster attends the ‘Hereditary’ New York screening at Metrograph on June 5, 2018. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The film will star Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, and Florence Pugh. As to what their roles may be, Aster has also provided some insight into that as well.

“Pugh and Reynor will play a couple that travels to Sweden to visit their friend’s rural hometown for its fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.”

With Hereditary being hailed by numerous movie critics as the scariest movie ever made, Ari Aster is under pressure to deliver a suitable follow-up for his sophomore film effort. Audiences should take note that, depending on one’s sensitivities, Hereditary has been known to elicit strong emotional reactions from viewers. Knowing that should tell audiences to use discretion when deciding whether or not they should venture into the dark and sinister world of Ari Aster next summer.

According to A24 Films, the upcoming Aster project will be the movie studio’s highest budgeted film to date. It’s safe to say a precedent has been set for the blossoming production company, and where they go from here is going to be affected significantly by Ari Aster’s next film.