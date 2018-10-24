Bizarre Rectangular Iceberg Actually Has A Pair, NASA Reveals In New Photo

The freakishly rectangular iceberg spotted near the Larsen C ice shelf has a smaller, 'slightly less rectangular' companion.

Remember the absurdly rectangular iceberg spotted by NASA in Antarctica? As it turns out, there are two of them.

After the peculiar iceberg took the internet by storm, the space agency released another photo captured in the same area — along with a video that puts everything into perspective.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, the eerie-looking iceberg was photographed as part of NASA’s IceBridge survey. The strange slab of ice was found floating in the Weddell Sea, just off of the Antarctic Peninsula, and is believed to have splintered from the Larsen C ice shelf — and quite recently, judging by its still-sharp edges.

Known as a tabular iceberg — a type of ‘berg that resembles a sheet cake, displaying a flat top and almost vertical sides — this particular chunk of ice stands out from most tabular icebergs. The striking thing about this now-famous iceberg is that it looks perfectly rectangular, as though it was deliberately cut into shape.

According to NASA, the rectangular iceberg was spotted by Jeremy Harbeck, senior support scientist of Operation IceBridge, who caught it on camera on October 16.

Seeing that the unusual sighting stirred quite a lot of attention on social media, the space agency unveiled one more snapshot taken on the same day, which reveals that the iceberg has a smaller companion.

This new photo captures both the rectangular iceberg — seen in the left corner of the image — “and a slightly less rectangular iceberg” sitting next to it, across the chaotic jumble of floating ice.

“Wow, it’s been amazing to see what a splash our photo of a tabular Antarctic iceberg, by IceBridge’s Jeremy Harbeck, has made,” the space agency tweeted on October 23.

Wow, it’s been amazing to see what a splash our photo of a tabular Antarctic iceberg, by #IceBridge’s Jeremy Harbeck, has made. Fly toward the berg with @NASAArmstrong's DC-8 forward camera. More: https://t.co/kADuUL455F pic.twitter.com/tm4Rydh8V3 — NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) October 23, 2018

The newly released snapshot also shows another famous iceberg, visible further in the distance — namely the massive A-68 ‘berg that calved off of the Larsen C ice shelf on July 12, 2017.

“I was actually more interested in capturing the A-68 iceberg that we were about to fly over, but I thought this rectangular iceberg was visually interesting and fairly photogenic, so on a lark, I just took a couple photos,” explained Harbeck.

As for the freakishly rectangular iceberg that will probably pass into legend, Harbeck had this to say.

“I thought it was pretty interesting; I often see icebergs with relatively straight edges, but I’ve not really seen one before with two corners at such right angles like this one had.”

While the two tabular icebergs are certainly impressive, they seem to pale in comparison with A-68 — the sixth largest iceberg on record, as reported by the Inquisitr.

The giant iceberg — which measures 5,800 square kilometers (or about 2.239 square miles), dwarfing the rectangular ‘berg that was only estimated to be a mile across — can be seen more clearly in the footage below. The footage was captured by IceBridge on the same day as the two photos.

The video shows an aerial view over the Weddell Sea near the Larsen C ice shelf, and offers a better glimpse of the rectangular iceberg and its companion. Both notable ‘bergs float amidst a large number of tabular icebergs leftover from the calving of A-68.