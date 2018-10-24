Amy Schumer Jokes That She Has Already Had Her Baby After ‘Less than 4 Months’

From her social media presence, it appears that Amy Schumer can’t wait to become a mom, according to reports from People.

The comedian made it quite clear in her Instagram story on Wednesday, as she appeared to be in absolute joy while cradling a newborn baby.

While Schumer seemed content in the moment, she didn’t hesitate to take another playful shot at Meghan Markle, as she continued her one-sided feud against her fellow mommy-to-be. “Already had the baby. Took me less than 4 months,” wrote the 37-year-old Schumer on the tender snapshot. “Let’s see Meghan do that s***.”

Schumer has been regularly making parallels between herself and Markle since she first announced the pregnancy on Monday, as covered by the Inquisitr. Even before she made her official announcement, Schumer alluded to her pregnancy by using a photoshopped image of the royal couple on their tour of Australasia, inserting herself and husband Chris Fischer.

The morning after she made her big announcement, Schumer took to her Instagram stories once again to post a topless photo, albeit showcasing the comedian’s usual humor as she was leaning over a toilet while suffering from morning sickness.

Schumer captioned the photo, “Markle is in [Fiji] today and #same. MILF alert.”

Schumer’s first pregnancy became public on Monday, with the announcement made by Schumer’s close friend and the former CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jessica Yellin on her Instagram stories.

Yellin said in the video, “I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise. So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise.”

News Not Noise is Yellin’s latest venture, a combination of an Instagram page and a deep dive into certain facets of current events.

After revealing Schumer’s recommendations in several key mid-term races across the United States, Yellin got to the actual announcement, saying, “Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

Schumer and Fischer officially tied the knot back in February after a whirlwind romance that began in November 2017. During her wedding, which included several famous faces including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, Larry David, and David Spade, in attendance to show support, there were already rumors swirling that Schumer was pregnant. Schumer took to Instagram than to clarify that the pregnancy rumors were not true, which based on the timeline of her pregnancy, appears to have been the truth.