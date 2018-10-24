‘Friends’ Star David Schwimmer Reacts To Photo Of Lookalike Robber With Parody Video

The 'Friends' star is used to doppelgangers.

David Schwimmer wants you to know it wasn’t him! The longtime Friends star has posted reaction to a viral news story about a robber in England who bears an uncanny resemblance to him.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, police in England are seeking a man in connection with a restaurant theft who was later seen on a convenience store’s security camera buying a case of beer. A screen grab of the unidentified man was posted to Facebook by Blackpool Police, and that’s when thousands of people identified the thief as Ross Gellar, the character Schwimmer played for 10 seasons on Friends. Police later posted confirmation that Schwimmer was in the United States at the time of the robbery.

David Schwimmer, who can currently be seen on the Will & Grace revival, responded to the story by posting a hilarious parody video, which you can see below. In the short clip posted to Instagram, the actor parodied the security footage as he hustled through a store carrying a case of beer.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me,” Schwimmer captioned the clip before confirming that he was in New York at the time of the robbery. The actor also wished Blackpool Police good luck in the investigation.

David Schwimmer swears he didn't steal from shop after police share photo of Ross lookalikehttps://t.co/LlOxpNEJCm pic.twitter.com/mFnmMjILBZ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 24, 2018

You can see David Schwimmer’s hilarious parody video below.

While David Schwimmer is innocent, Friends fans may recall that his character Ross Gellar had a doppelganger of his own in a 1996 episode of the NBC comedy. In the Season 2 Friends episode “The One With Russ,” Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) dated a man that looked exactly like Gellar’s Ross, but she didn’t see similarities between the two men despite the fact that Monica (Courtenay Cox), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) can see the uncanny resemblance between Ross and Russ.

In the end, Rachel began to see the similarities between her two guys and ultimately dumped Russ. But when Ross’s twin later stopped by Central Perk to talk to the rest of the Friends gang about getting dumped, he ran into Ross’ ex-girlfriend Julie and the two fell for each other.

David Schwimmer played the dual role of Ross and Russ that had Friends fans looking twice, but many viewers were confused because the role was credited to an actor named “Snaro,” per Comedy Central. Schwimmer donned a prosthetic chin and a wig for the Russ role and used the “Snaro” alias, a tribute to a friend of Friends writer David Crane, to trick fans.

You can see David Schwimmer as Ross and Russ on Friends below.