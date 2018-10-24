Kim Kardashian Threatening Kanye West With Expensive Divorce Battle, Per ‘Life & Style’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is rumored to be on the rocks, following a period of time in which the rapper has yet again been making controversial statements and rants. His public statements involve everything from politics to the careers and behaviors of other celebrities.

According to a recent report by Life & Style Magazine, Kim Kardashian has allegedly threatened Kanye West with a very public and very expensive divorce if he does not stop his “over the top” behavior.

“Kim has never discouraged Kanye from being over the top, but it’s hard to excuse the way he’s going about his life these days. She can’t stand by him anymore if he continues to act this way,” an insider reportedly told Heat Magazine.

“It’s becoming more and more challenging for Kim, especially as she is constantly having to field questions from friends and family asking her how she can stick with him, given how erratic he has been,” the source added.

The insider went on to reveal that Kardashian has been in “constant contact” with her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, who handled both of Kim’s previous divorces — to music producer Damon Thomas and to NBA player Kris Humphries.

The source claims that Kim has threatened Kanye with a divorce battle “bigger” than Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s “if he doesn’t get his life in order” soon. Kardashian reportedly wants West to know that she has an exit plan in place if she wants out of their marriage.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one getting fed up with Kanye West’s behavior. Her famous family is also allegedly getting annoyed with the rapper’s antics. Kanye has recently called out Drake, Tyson Beckford, and Nick Cannon via an Instagram live session, spoke out in support of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, and headed to the White House for a meeting with the president — in which he went on a tirade about a myriad of issues.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kim and her family have been “at odds” over Kanye’s behavior, and that some members of the famous brood believe that the rapper is hurting their brand.

Meanwhile, Kim’s older sister — Kourtney Kardashian — reportedly wants to host an intervention for Kanye in hopes of getting him whatever help he may need, especially since he’s gone public with the fact that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that he is no longer taking his medication.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.