Prince Harry Talks About The Gender Of The Royal Baby With Meghan Markle While In Fiji

Prince Harry has been paying attention to the massive speculation surrounding the gender of his and Meghan Markle’s coming royal baby, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

As the couple’s royal tour of Australasia stretches into day 9, Harry and Meghan brought their trip to Fiji’s University of the South Pacific. While speaking to students, one came up to Harry and offered his congratulations, adding that he suspects Meghan is pregnant with a boy.

Harry fired back quickly, responding, “Everyone else is predicting it’s going to be a girl!”

As Harry has spoken about the potential gender of his child during the trip, he wasn’t particularly subtle when speaking about his wish for the royal baby to be a girl.

During the Australia leg of the tour, Harry made a solo appearance at an event in Sydney. While there, an onlooker shouted at him, “I hope it’s a girl!” Harry stopped for a moment in contemplation of the suggestion, before responding with the affirmative, “So do I.”

If the interaction between Harry and Meghan and the countless children they have interacted with during the royal visit is any indication, no matter what gender the baby is, it will be well taken care of and loved. The couple seemed overjoyed upon meeting schoolchildren over the past nine days, being quick to offer hugs and smiles, along with even breaking official royal protocol in allowing them to take selfies.

During their visit to the University, Meghan also took time to address students as she spoke about the importance of female education, as covered by the Inquisitr.

“Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive,” said the duchess as she addressed those gathered. “And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital. When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but for all of those around them.”

Meghan emphasized that the path to a good education isn’t an easy one, revealing her own financial struggles in paying to attend university.