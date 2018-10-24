‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroeder Chops Off Hair Extensions, Debuts Shortest Style Yet

Stassi Schroeder's hair is shorter than fans have ever seen it.

Stassi Schroeder is debuting an all-new look ahead of the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Ahead of her latest visit to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she will soon meet up with Lala Kent, Randall Emmett, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney, Schroeder met with hairstylist Bradley Leake, who removed her hair extensions.

While Schroeder hasn’t yet shared any images of her new, much shorter hair, Leake posted an image on his page on October 23. In the post, which included side-by-side photos of Schroeder, the reality star was seen first with mid-length hair extensions. Then, after having the extensions removed, Schroeder sported hair down to her shoulder.

Over the past several months, Schroeder has been quite active on social media as she continues to share new photos and videos of herself and her boyfriend Beau Clark, who is expected to make his Vanderpump Rules debut later this year.

Schroeder and Clark began dating at the end of last year after Vanderpump Rules Season 6 wrapped production. As fans will recall, Schroeder previously dated Patrick Meagher on and off for four years. However, after he failed to acknowledge their four-year anniversary, the couple called it quits and have not been seen at all since.

Photos of Stassi Schroeder’s latest hairstyle can be seen below.

Earlier this year, after going public with their relationship on Instagram, Stassi Schroeder welcomed boyfriend Beau Clark to her podcast series Straight Up With Stassi, where he revealed why he was initially against the idea of dating the longtime reality star.

“I just scanned through the pictures, and I was like, ‘The bleach blonde hair, she’s probably got Botox, she’s probably got fake boobs.’ And I was like, ‘She probably goes to Nightingale and gets table service, bottle service, whatever you call it,'” Clark explained, according to a report from The Daily Dish. “Just not my cup of tea at all.”

Luckily, Clark ultimately decided to give Schroeder a chance and in the end, after enjoying a night out in West Hollywood, the couple hit it off.

“We ended up closing down Mondrian talking,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard ever with anybody, just to have a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic.”

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 later this year on Bravo TV.