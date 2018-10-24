Hillary Clinton Addresses Bomb Threat Concerns, ‘As An American I’m Worried’

Hillary Clinton attempted to ease the fears of those who worry for her safety after federal authorities intercepted an explosive device bound for her Chappaqua residence on Wednesday, October 24. However, while she expressed confidence that the Secret Service has her life in good hands, the former secretary of state conveyed regret that she can’t be as optimistic about the security of U.S. democracy at large, given the recent wave of threats.

“It is a troubling time, isn’t it? It is a time of deep divisions, and we have to do everything that we can to bring our country together,” the Miami Herald quotes Clinton as saying while speaking to an audience of South Florida supporters just hours after word got out that she and her husband were among several Democratic leaders and news agencies targeted with suspicious packages.

Mrs. Clinton conceded that the news has indeed come across to her as a cause for concern, but it couldn’t shake her to the point where she’d cancel her Coral Gables appearance in support of congressional candidate Donna Shalala. If anything, the nation’s 42nd first lady encouraged voters to feel more motivated than ever to use their trips to the polls this November to elect candidates who refuse to exploit the polemic state of today’s political discourse.

Before championing congressional candidate Mary Barzee Flores and gubernatorial favorite Andrew Gillum as immediate answers, Clinton spoke to how frightened she is that the future of her grandchildren and coming generations of Americans may be marred by the kind of rhetoric that has prevailed in pitting citizens against each other to the lengths of violence and vitriol. “Usually when people ask me how am I doing – which happens quite often – I say well, as a person I’m great, as an American I’m worried,” she said.

Hillary Clinton today: "It's a time of deep divisions and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together." Hillary 2 weeks ago: "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.” pic.twitter.com/C1QDS6ZJ4o — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2018

While Clinton continued about the business of helping to mobilize a blue wave push toward the coming midterms – the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and various counter-terrorism units of law enforcement were broadening the scope of their investigations into scares in New York, California, and Florida.

CNN reports that so far, in addition to the Clintons and the Obamas being intended recipients – former Attorney General Eric Holder and ex-CIA Director John Brennan were addressed via packages that led to the evacuations of the Sunrise office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the San Diego Union-Tribune, and CNN’s own New York bureau in the Time Warner Center.