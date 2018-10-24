Virginia Man Patricio Salazar Killed Trying To Stop Sexual Assault

A Northern Virginia man was beaten to death last week while trying to stop a woman from being sexually assaulted, ABC7 reported.

On Thursday, October 18, at 9:21 p.m., Arlington County Police were called to 13th Street South at South George Mason Drive. There, officers say that 27-year-old Michael Nash was walking in the area with a woman when he started physically and sexually assaulting her.

Arlington man Patricio Salazar, 54, saw what was happening and intervened — trying to help the victim. Officials said that Nash then turned his attention upon Salazar, and began to attack him.

Another witness, 27-year-old Bradley Flood, who lived nearby, came out of his home to help, WUSA reported.

“I just heard screaming. Wasn’t saying anything, she was just screaming as loud as she could,” Flood said.

He walked towards a row of food trucks where he saw a naked woman on the ground “unclothed, sitting there curled up in a ball.” Flood then saw a large man emerge from the shadows who threatened to “end [his] world” if he called the cops.

“He came enough into the light that I could see a bunch of blood on his fists. I was like, alright. I was trying to get him away from her and draw him out into the street because I could see cars coming,” Flood said.

Following an overnight investigation into a homicide in the 1300 block of S. George Mason Drive, ACPD announces the arrest of Michael Nash, 27, of Arlington VA. Investigation details: https://t.co/YoKmvxzgr2 pic.twitter.com/c05QkQKpFM — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) October 19, 2018

Flood’s cell phone wasn’t working, so he stood in the middle of George Mason Drive flagging down cars, WUSA reported. After a driver stopped and called 911, Flood went back to check on the woman, which is when he saw Salazar lying on the sidewalk covered in blood.

“I could talk to him a little bit and I could tell that he was hearing me,” Flood told ABC7. “I was telling him you’re a hero. You saved her and stuff and he would make noise and say he could hear me but then it dropped pretty quick after that.”

Arlington police reported that Salazar was unconscious when emergency crews arrived. He was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Good Samaritan is dead after stopping a violent sex attack on a woman behind food trucks on George Mason Dr. @ArlingtonVaPD: suspect Michael Nash then fatally beat Good Samaritan Patricio Salazar; 2nd witness intervenes, helps both victims. Suspect flees, caught hrs later @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ezyNZgtEZA — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) October 19, 2018

Authorities said that Nash got into a fight with two more victims after he unsuccessfully tried to steal a cell phone, and fled again before robbing another female victim of her phone. Nash was later arrested in the area of Columbia Pike and George Mason Drive, ABC7 reported.

Nash is charged with Abduction with the Intent to Defile, Forcible Sodomy, and Animate Object Sexual Penetration. He is being held at the Arlington County Detention Facility without bond, and additional charges are pending. Police said that they are still investigating the homicide.

Flood has created a GoFundMe page honoring the hero — which in four days has raised over $16,000, surpassing the page’s $15,000 goal.