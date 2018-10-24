Bebe Rexha Posts Sexy Bathing Suit Selfie As She Flaunts Her Assets

“I’m a Mess” and “Meant to Be” singer Bebe Rexha is on fire these days and it looks like she’s got oodles of confidence as a result of her recent successes. The singer loves to post provocative photos on her Instagram page to share with her fans and she knocked it out of the park with this latest one.

Wednesday morning, Bebe Rexha shared a photo on Instagram showing her in an ensemble of neon green and black. She noted that one can never have too much Prada, and it looks as if she is wearing a Prada bathing suit and other pieces from the designer.

In the photo, Rexha is sitting on a chaise lounge with her legs crossed, looking at the camera with a sexy gaze. She’s wearing the Prada neon green one-piece bathing suit and a neon green and black jacket that is pushed off of one shoulder to showcase the suit. She also has on neon green gloves and Prada Cloudburst high-top sneakers along with some good hoop earrings.

It looks like this sexy getup was put together for a project Bebe was filming on Tuesday with J. Balvin and David Guetta for their “Say My Name” collaboration. Guetta shared some video clips of the project via his Instagram Stories as did Balvin and it looks like it was a fun and wild experience.

As confident as Rexha always seems during her performances or in her sultry Instagram posts, Bebe has opened up in the past about dealing with anxiety. She told Teen Vogue that dealing with her anxiety is an everyday battle, but she’s developed some successful strategies for managing it.

Bebe’s first album came out over the summer and she’s worked with numerous other top musicians on projects that have done very well on the charts. She has a dream list of others she’d like to work with, particularly notable women like Kesha, Ariana Grande, and Normani, and she wants to do work that helps to empower other women. On her album, Rexha is focused on sharing the message that people need to make sure they’re not standing in their own way, something she’s worked on learning for herself as well.

Rexha’s sexy post snagged nearly 125,000 likes in less than an hour, along with almost 1,000 comments. Bebe’s followers clearly loved the look and can’t wait to see the finished project that she was working on with Guetta and Balvin. The singer has a lot of other appearances and projects in the works and her fans are anxious to see what she shares with them next.